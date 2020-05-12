Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GL Announces LTE Conformance Test Suite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:20am EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their MAPS™ LTE Conformance Test Suite that tests the conformance of LTE S1 and LTE X2 interfaces in the LTE network (eNodeB, MME) as per 3GPP standards.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/maps-lte-s1-x2-conformance-suite-1.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/gl-lte-conformance-test-suite-newsletter.html]

“GL's MAPS™ LTE Conformance Test Suite is designed with 50+ test cases, as per 3GPP TS 36.413 (LTE S1) and TS 36.423 (LTE X2) specifications. It includes inbuilt conformance scripts for eNodeB conformance, MME conformance in S1 interface, and multiple eNodeB’s in X2 interface as per 3GPP standards,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “Test cases include general Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); S1 Application Protocol (S1AP) and X2 Application Protocol (X2AP) messaging and call flow scenarios over LTE network. Logging and pass/fail results are also reported. Test cases verify conformance of actions such as UE attach/detach, periodic updating, E-RAB setup, X2 setup, Handover procedure, UE context release, and error indication.”

Important Features

  • Simulates MME to test eNodeB in LTE S1 interface and two eNodeB elements in LTE X2-AP interface
  • Supports LTE Control plane
  • Generates hundreds of UE Signaling (Load Testing)
  • Generates and process S1/NAS, X2-AP (valid and invalid) messages
  • Supports GTP Traffic (GTP User Plane Data) which includes verification like HTTP traffic generation capability
  • Supports Mobility Management, Load Management, Reporting of General Error Situations, Re-setting X2, Setting up the X2, and eNodeB Configuration Update procedures
  • Customize call flow and message templates using Script and Message Editor
  • Ready-to-use scripts for quick testing
  • Scripted call generation and automated call reception
  • Script based & protocol independent software architecture
  • Provides call statistics and events status
  • Automation, Remote access, and Schedulers to run tests 24/7

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma
Phone: +1 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:29aAAREAL BANK AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:29aCool Day Refreshing Throat Lozenges Now Available on VitaBeauti.com, a Popular Health and Wellness Site
GL
11:28aPRESTIGE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:28aWACKER CHEMIE AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
11:28aEasing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices
DJ
11:27aABG SUNDAL COLLIER : Pexip - Bookbuilding and IPO successfully completed
AQ
11:26aMOBILESMITH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:26aSYNNEX : Hyve Solutions Develops an Open Accelerator Infrastructure System
PR
11:26aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Gives Customers The Freedom To Travel With Peace Of Mind, Low Summer Fares, And More Points
PR
11:26aLithium Stocks Down After Livent's 1Q Earnings Disappoint
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group