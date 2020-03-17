Log in
GL Webinar: Air Traffic Management Test Solutions

03/17/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions, has announced a live webinar to showcase their Voice over IP (VoIP) Air Traffic Management (ATM) Test Solutions.

Click here to register for this upcoming webinar and to receive the recording, when published.

Webinar Details

VoIP ATM Test Solutions

Date: Friday, March 20, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Presenters: Vijay Kulkarni and Shrinivas Balulad

This webinar will focus on the latest enhancements and solutions for the Air Traffic Management industry, including recorder emulation, and discuss the way forward to ED-137 and ED-138 test solutions.

GL’s customized test solutions for the ATM core network and all its entities (CWPs, GRSs, VoIP gateways, and recorders) can be accurately tested for functionalities, performance, voice quality, and timing.

Register for this webinar to learn more.

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6612771197056304641

For more information on GL’s VoIP ATM Test Solutions, please see our website:

https://www.gl.com/test-solutions-for-voip-air-traffic-management.html

If you would like further information on GL’s  test and measurement products and services for IP, TDM, or Wireless based telecommunication networks, please contact us using this Information Request Form.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring.  The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma
Phone: +1 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
