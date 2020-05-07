Log in
GL launches SonetExpert™ tester for high speed OC-3/STM-1 and OC-12/STM-4 networks

05/07/2020 | 11:02am EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding the new SonetExpert™ test platform for High Speed OC-3/OC-12 and STM-1/STM-4 Analysis and Emulation.

GL's SonetExpert™ is a USB based hardware platform capable of OC-3/OC-12 and STM-1/STM-4 wire-speed processing on optical ports meant for SONET/SDH channelized data carrying many independent unframed/framed T1 and E1 streams.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/sonetexpert-web-sonetexpert-channelized-analyzer-in-network.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/gl-announces-sonetexpert-test-platform-newsletter.html]

“GL’s SonetExpert™ Channelized Analyzer comprises of hardware and software for capturing, monitoring, emulating and analysing protocols over SONET-SDH links. SonetExpert™ analyzer - with optical ports supports channelized SONET and SDH mapping of T1/E1 payload. In this mode, SonetExpert™ supports direct access to all 336 T1 or 252 E1 channels on an OC-12/STM-4 line for analysis and simulation – all within a single PC. Its main advantage is that any of the T1/E1 or DS0 test requirements can be met without resorting to electrical access and cumbersome, expensive and time-consuming cabling and setup,” said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications.

“GL's SonetExpert™ hardware platform (USB unit) is capable of OC-3/OC-12 and STM-1/STM-4 wire-speed processing on two optical ports meant for SONET/SDH channelized data carrying many independent T1 or E1 streams.

He further added, “the SonetExpert™ is connected to a PC USB 3.0 port via a USB 3.0 cable. The hardware is based on the firmware FPGA making it easy to upgrade in the field for application versatility. A unique feature of the unit is the capability to capture, transmit and process at wire speed to and from applications and hard disk on all interfaces”.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
