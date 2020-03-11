Log in
GL's 2-Wire Solutions for IVR and VM Testing

03/11/2020 | 11:16am EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their 2-Wire test solution for IVR and VM testing.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/2-wire-fxo-test-setup.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/2-wire-solutions-for-IVR-and-VM-testing-newsletter.html]

“Testing Interactive Voice Response (IVR) along with Voice Mail (VM) functionality and quality is crucial for any carrier or industry using such supporting methods for customer response. In addition, as the 2-wire Analog Audio moves toward High Definition (HD), testing for Voice Quality becomes crucial when connected through an ATA or Gateway to the home”, said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

GL provides the complete automated solution for testing 2-wire and 4-Wire Narrowband and Wideband (HD Voice) through physical Analog interfaces using GL's VQuad™ and Dual UTA HD Hardware.

He further added, “VQuad™ with Dual UTA HD provides a complete automated network testing solution. This includes 2-wire HD Analog FXO interfaces (RJ-11) which, when coupled with the GL Voice Quality software using the POLQA algorithm (per ITU-P.863), provides the necessary voice quality measurement and analysis tools”.

When traversing the IVR or VM service confirming prompts as well as the deposited message within VM is crucial. Using the GL Speech to Text Conversion utility with automated analysis of the converted speech can fully support this requirement while executing within the VQuad™ scripting.

GL's VQuad™ mTOP™ Rackmount, a high-density form factor solution which includes one or two 1U rack units per VQuad™ system housing multiple Dual UTA HD hardware units, can be used for high density testing. This solution can be scaled up to support 12 telephony devices per system while adding additional remote systems to achieve much higher densities. If low density is required, the mTOP™ Probe all-in-one unit can support 2 telephony devices in a portable solution.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
