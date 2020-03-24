Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GL's Solution for Load Testing Call Centers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 11:18am EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their ability to test call center performance.

GL can automatically generate hundreds of calls in a lab environment or over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). GLs solution can test interactive voice response (IVR), voicemail (VM) functionality, and measure voice quality.

See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/load-testing-call-centers.jpg

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/load-testing-call-centres-newsletter.html

Tens of thousands of companies and organizations rely on call centers to fulfil their mission critical capabilities and business functions including:

Especially now, during the coronavirus crisis, many call centers for emergency services, airlines, hotels, etc. are being overloaded by patients and customers.

“These call centers can be overloaded in disaster situations or unexpected events. Therefore, some organizations use redundant telecommunications connections to the outside world (PRI, SIP trunks, etc.). It is essential to test if these trunks properly rollover under high load,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “Testing call volume and routing is essential for call centers to confirm uninterrupted operation. GL Communications can generate hundreds to thousands of calls through the PSTN – at a sustained call rate – to your call center to test the telecommunications infrastructure and services. These calls can be generated as a service by GL for a simple solution or directly from your lab environment by deploying the call generation test equipment.”

“Calls can be generated to any network including VoIP, TDM, and mobile. In addition to testing call capacity, GL can also test IVR traversal and VM functionality of the call center while also confirming voice quality.”

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aINTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
11:43aVISA : Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2011 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:42aStreamlining Procurement and Sourcing Process for an Oil and Gas Company | Request a FREE Proposal for Incisive Insights
BU
11:41aCoronavirus, Market Mayhem a Tough Combination for Wall Street Traders
DJ
11:40aBOMBARDIER : halts most operations in Canada due to coronavirus
RE
11:40aSinglePoint Subsidiary Direct Solar America Moves to Virtual Solar Sales Seeing Initial Success in Multiple Sales in First Week
NE
11:39aWHITBREAD : suspends dividend, shuts hotels on coronavirus fears
RE
11:38aINTEL : DarwinAI Makes AI Applications More Efficient and Less of a ‘Black Box' — with Its Own AI
PU
11:38aIOTS, RESI, FSCT, and DLPH Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
GL
11:37aTTPH, TCO, LM, and WLTW Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group