GLNCY GLCNF ACAD GDS NLSN LOGM PDD NVRO LCI CBS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/30/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018
Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

Get additional information about GLNCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3 

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3 

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018
Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3 

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018

Get additional information about NLSN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3 

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018
Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3 

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering

Get additional information about PDD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018
Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Get additional information about NVRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Class Period: February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018

Get additional information about LCI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

Get additional information about CBS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
