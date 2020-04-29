GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports

Earnings season. Microsoft, Facebook, Samsung, Mastercard, Tesla, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Boeing, Volkswagen, Iberdrola, Airbus, Safran, Daimler... lots of heavyweights today, with about 80 companies in the STOXX Europe 600 and S&P500 indexes.

Deutsche Bank: First-quarter revenues exceeded expectations, but the bank incurred a net loss of €43 million. For the full year, the bank anticipates a slight decline in revenues.

Ford: Losses reached $2bn in Q1 and are expected to exceed $5bn in Q2.

General Electric: the group consumed $1bn of cash in Q1, with revenue margin down 8%. The second quarter will be worse, management warned.

Mondelez: exceeded expectations thanks to precautionary stocks built up by consumers.

Advanced Micro Devices: the chip maker reported a sales forecast for the current quarter well below expectations and lowered its annual sales outlook.

Alphabet: reported quarterly sales above analysts' expectations in Q1, as the decline in advertising revenue was less than expected (the stock gained 8% after the session).

Boeing: Q1 ended with a loss of $1.7 billion. The group plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.

Daimler: first-quarter operating income reached €617 million, compared with €2.8 billion a year earlier. The manufacturer warned last week of the deterioration in results. The annual performance will be lower than in 2019, but the operating profit of the Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division will be higher than last year, considering the exceptional charges that had been taken.

Samsung: The South Korean giant reported a 3% increase in operating profit in the first quarter of 2020, but the situation will deteriorate thereafter.

Standard Chartered: the British bank posted a pre-tax profit of $1.22bn in Q1, down 12%. The current crisis could jeopardize StanChart's 2021 target.

Volkswagen: the German carmaker hopes to avoid a net loss in 2020, despite the Covid-19. Results will nevertheless be down sharply.

WPP: the world's leading advertising group announced a 3.3% drop in sales in the first quarter, with a 7.9% decline in March alone, which will lead it to further reduce its costs.

New hope in the Covid-19 fight. Gilead Science announced Wednesday that its investigational antiviral drug, remdesivir, has been shown to reduce symptoms in patients with COVID-19 treated at the onset of infection. The stock gained 9% in pre-trade trading.

Not before August. Boeing's B737 MAX is not expected to fly again until at least August, according to information from Reuters, which also understands that the manufacturer is preparing an XXL bond issue.

In other news. International Consolidated Airlines could cut 12,000 jobs at British Airways. Pfizer thinks it can make a vaccine against the coronavirus available as early as the autumn. Google will offer five Electronic Arts titles on its Stadia streaming service. Oracle wins a cloud computing contract with Zoom Video. Southwest Airlines wants to raise $3.4 billion in new money with stocks and bonds. The Fitch agency has placed the debt of Brazilian Embraer in speculative grade. The disappearance of traffic on Italy's motorways will cut Atlantia's turnover by around €3bn this year.