GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Airbus, Tesla, Ford, Texas Instruments

A flurry of results in the semiconductor sector since last night, with STM and TI in particular. In the auto sector, Ford and Tesla face headwinds. US stock-index futures slightly higher, following gains in Asian and European shares.





US MARKETS:



-S&P 500 futures up 0.2% to 2,642.50



-Brent futures little changed at $61.12/bbl



-Gold spot down 0.2% to $1,279.91



-US Dollar Index up 0.3% to 96.38





GLOBAL NEWS:



Earning season: American Airlines, Bristol-Myers, Union Pacific, Intel and Starbucks are among many companies reporting earnings.



Airbus threatens Brexiters. This is a very unusual initiative that was taken by Airbus this morning. The plane manufacturer published a video of just over three minutes, featuring his boss, Tom Enders. He urges British political leaders to do everything possible to avoid a no-deal Brexit. Otherwise, he warns, Airbus would have to make radical decisions on its presence in the United Kingdom. For Enders, the glorious British aviation industry is "on the brink of collapse".



New management at Renault. In a press release issued this morning, the Board co-opted Jean-Dominique Senard as a new director and elected him Chairman. It also appointed Thierry Bolloré as Chief Executive Officer.



Entry-level. Tesla was heckled on the stock market yesterday after announcing production rate decreases on its Model S and X models. A few days ago, the manufacturer announced, on the other hand, an increase in the production of the Model 3.



Ford is suffering. The group unpleasantly surprised the market by announcing losses in the 4th quarter, due to difficulties in Europe and a hole in its pension fund. "It was not a year we were happy with and the fourth quarter continued on this trend," summarized Ford's CFO.



The seedlings are holding up well. Texas Instruments published solid results and a cautious outlook, but the market expected it, while Xilinx and Lam Research are on the rise after their announcements. STMicroelectronics surpassed the consensus of results in the 4th quarter, and its cautious forecasts for Q1 do not penalize the stock, far from it: is the convergence of market reality and consensus underway?



The DB again. Deutsche Bank has confirmed receipt of a request for information from two committees of the US House of Representatives regarding its relationship with US President Donald Trump.



In other news. Hyundai lacks consensus. China is blocking Microsoft's Bing search engine. Roche and Basilea join forces in bladder cancer.



