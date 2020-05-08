GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: All you need to know about the latest earnings reports

Earnings season: Siemens, Exelon, Buzzi Unicem, Rheinmetall and ING Groep are among companies reporting their earnings today.

ING Groep: the Dutch banking group saw its quarterly net profit fall by 40% to €670 million, mainly as a result of an increase in provisions for bad debts. Prudential ratios remain high at this stage.

Leonardo: the Italian aeronautics and defense group was slightly loss-making in the first quarter, but claims two and a half years of production in its order book.

Macquarie Group: the Australian financial group reports annual results down 8.4%.

News Corp: the good performance of online assets does not compensate for the slowdown caused by Covid-19, leading to a 7.8% drop in revenues in the first quarter for the owner of the Wall Street Journal.

Siemens: lowers its annual forecast. This decision was announced on the sidelines of the release of second fiscal quarter results, which was marked by a good performance in revenues but a contraction in earnings. "Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Siemens was able to operate its production sites and supply chain in a more or less normal manner during the quarter," the group said. Sales are expected to contract slightly, while the company was expecting slight growth. The earnings per share projection has been withdrawn and has not been replaced.

Uber: posted a loss of $2.9bn in the first quarter, including $2.1bn in write-downs, but sees encouraging signs with easing lockdown restrictions (+6% post-season).

Towards recovery. Ford Motor is expected to resume production in North America from May 18, after reactivating its spare parts depots on May 11. The company will provide personal protective equipment to all employees on their return to work and will put in place adequate safety measures.

Slimming cure. Dow Inc is considering divesting some of its port, storage and rail assets, according to information from Bloomberg. The group, which is seeking to refocus on chemistry.

In other news. Alphabet is abandoning its controversial "Smart City" project in Toronto. Tesla boss Elon Musk announces that the release of the brand's sports roadster is postponed. Macy's postpones the publication of its quarterly results to July 1 because of the disruption caused by coronavirus. Amazon.com will maintain the closure of its French warehouses until next Wednesday. Microsoft presented some titles that will accompany the release of the future Xbox, including an Assassin's Creed from Ubisoft. This is the first IPO of a Chinese company in the United States since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has raised $510 million, announced its parent company Kingsoft Corporation.