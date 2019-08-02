Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
Advertisement
By the same author
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump is on fire, Boris Johnson weakened
What the rate cut means for you
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Ubisoft, Siemens, Apple, Refinitiv
THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: lower US-China investment flows, the Fed, BOE
The Big Picture
More articles

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 09:48am EDT

On Friday, the pace of publications slows down. In the automotive sector, Pirelli and Toyota are warning, which will not help the sector's business. We are also talking about Foxconn and Boeing. Global markets are down.



US MARKETS:

S&P 500 futures down 0.5% to 2,938.50
Brent futures up 2% to $61.72/bbl
Gold spot down 0.5% to $1,437.48
U.S. Dollar Index down 0.1% to 98.24

GLOBAL NEWS:

Earnings season. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Sempra and LyondellBasell are among companies reporting earnings today in the United States. Allianz, Crédit Agricole, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ferrari, Vonovia and Atlantia in Europe.

Overview of results. Pirelli issued its second warning of the year, while Toyota will also fail to meet its targets. Mediaset's results are down. NetApp reduces its forecasts. Allianz is doing a little better than expected. Vonovia and Lanxess confirm their annual objectives. The sale of its gas network boosted Petrobras' profits. International Consolidated Airlines has exceeded expectations and Andritz is reassuring, which is worthwhile progress in both cases. Honda's profits are declining because of the United States.

Tariff man is back. The announcement of new customs duties by Donald Trump on Chinese products not yet covered by the previous measures weighs heavily on semiconductor players (STMicroelectronics, Infineon, AMS, etc.) and on the automotive industry.

Amazon bypasses the French tech tax. The online sales giant will pass on the new French tax on tech companies on its tariffs to businesses on its marketplace. "This tax is directly aimed at the marketplace services that we make available to the companies with which we work, so we have no choice but to pass it on to them," Amazon said, interviewed by AFP. It told sellers on marketplace that its commissions would increase by a few tenths of a percentage point, depending on the services used by the sellers.

Race against the clock. Boeing is expected to modify the B737 MAX software again after a malfunction during the tests in June, the Seattle Times reported. The group would still plan to submit its new solution at the end of September, with a view to obtaining a decision from the US Civil Aviation Authority by the end of the year on the aircraft's return to service. Even if the carriers are skeptical, Boeing still hopes to obtain certification at the end of October.

Growth by vacuum. The U.S. Competition Constable is looking at Facebook's acquisition policy as part of his antitrust investigation. The FTC is investigating whether the company has not carried out certain transactions solely to eliminate competitors. Facebook has acquired some 90 companies in 15 years. Determining the intentions of the social network will not be easy for the regulator, especially since buying a competitor is not in itself reprehensible.

The most expensive factory in the world? Foxconn Technology is looking for a buyer for an LCD screen factory under construction in China, which could be worth $8.8 billion, Reuters learned. This facility, built near Guangzhou, may be difficult to sell in the current context. But this probably illustrates the consequences of American trade policy.

In other news. Amazon.com will launch two new renewable energy projects, bringing its installed capacity to 1342 MW. Occidental Petroleum wants to quickly finalize the acquisition of Anadarko, whose shareholders will vote on the project at $38 billion on August 8. Leidos and Idex will replace Anadarko and Foot Locker in the S&P500. Carl Icahn takes 12.6% of Cloudera, which is on fire. Texas joins the American states that want to block the operation between Sprint and T-Mobile US.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AMAZON -0.59% 1888.76 End-of-day quote.21.62%
AMS -7.74% 48.64 Delayed Quote.122.75%
ANADARKO PETROLEUM -0.44% 74 Delayed Quote.68.02%
ATLANTIA 1.07% 23.51 End-of-day quote.30.11%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.08% 334.87002 Delayed Quote.3.18%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.34% 120.56 Delayed Quote.10.98%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE -4.65% 10.35 Real-time Quote.15.27%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.44% 26482.01 Delayed Quote.13.96%
FACEBOOK -0.50% 191.15 Delayed Quote.47.02%
FERRARI 2.57% 149.4 End-of-day quote.72.16%
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD -3.95% 12.89 End-of-day quote.15.79%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.44% 2722.5 End-of-day quote.-2.77%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -5.89% 16.464 Delayed Quote.0.32%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -2.00% 4.562 End-of-day quote.-34.08%
LANXESS -6.49% 50.84 Delayed Quote.34.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.66% 62.66 Delayed Quote.17.80%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES -3.72% 77.905 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
NASDAQ 100 -1.03% 7735.221701 Delayed Quote.25.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.90% 8050.73659 Delayed Quote.24.69%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -2.35% 52.05 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
PIRELLI & CO. 0.82% 5.388 End-of-day quote.-3.96%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -6.97% 202.8 Delayed Quote.0.18%
S&P 500 -0.66% 2938.67 Delayed Quote.18.89%
SEMPRA ENERGY -0.25% 135.52 Delayed Quote.25.18%
SPRINT CORP -3.06% 6.94 Delayed Quote.23.37%
STMICROELECTRONICS 1.35% 16.935 End-of-day quote.38.47%
T-MOBILE US -0.63% 78.86 Delayed Quote.24.68%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.97% 7092 End-of-day quote.14.76%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.15% 98.37 End-of-day quote.1.74%
VONOVIA 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group