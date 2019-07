GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple, Capital One, Beyond Meat, Netflix

S&P 500 futures down 0.2% to 3,017.25Brent futures up 0.9% to $64.27/bblGold spot up 0.1% to $1,428.03US Dollar Index up 0.1% to 98.12Record day in the United States with Apple Gilead and many other companies. In Europe, L'Oréal Capgemini or Legrand will also be present. In Asia, Sony Sumitomo Mitsui are in sight. EssilorLuxottica could announce this week the acquisition of Grandvision , Bloomberg said. In mid-July, the group confirmed that it was conducting negotiations on the basis of EUR 28 per share. Beyond Meat seduces with its results but disappoints by issuing new shares three months after its IPO. As a result, the title of the most fashionable stock of the moment fell by 12% off-session on Wall Street. Hard to be a star, but management is probably right to surf the wave as much as possible.Hacking compromises the data of 106 million Capital One customers. The FBI arrested the intruder, a computer engineer. The company ensures that neither credit card account numbers nor account login information has been stolen. On the other hand, listings sometimes include clients' names, addresses, date of birth, telephone number, reported income and e-mails. "It is unlikely that the stolen information was used to commit fraud or was disseminated by the individual," assures, or hopes, Capital One. Citigroup will cut several hundred jobs in its trading divisions, according to Bloomberg. This reduction in staff would take place as part of a merger between share trading and securities services. The bank did not wish to comment on the rumor. Netflix plans to invest more than $520 million in three high-budget films, according to the Wall Street Journal. These would be the action film "Red Notice" with Dwayne Johnson, Michael Bay's "6 Underground" and the new Scorsese, "The Irishman". Uber is laying off 400 people in its Marketing division, out of about 2000 employees in this department. Lyft 's Chief Operating Officer resigns and will not be replaced. The Spanish High Court accused BBVA of corruption for facts dating back to 2004, a priori in the Sacyr case. Schaeffler has revised its targets downwards due to the deterioration in the automotive market. The Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group, which together hold 20.56% of Metro's capital, are now working together to influence the strategic choices concerning the German group. Sandvik's boss could take over the reins of ABB UBS Group is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the Italian authorities in a money laundering case that will cost it €3 million. In China, Huawei is gaining ground with 38% market share in smartphones in the second quarter, according to Canalys. Bank of America unwinds its joint venture in payments with First Data to take over this activity on its own.