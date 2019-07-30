GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple, Capital One, Beyond Meat, Netflix

US MARKETS:
S&P 500 futures down 0.2% to 3,017.25
Brent futures up 0.9% to $64.27/bbl
Gold spot up 0.1% to $1,428.03
US Dollar Index up 0.1% to 98.12GLOBAL NEWS:Earnings season.
Record day in the United States with Apple
, Mastercard
, Procter
, Pfizer
, Merck
, Amgen
, Eli Lilly
, Altria
, Gilead
and many other companies. In Europe, L'Oréal
, BP Plc
, Bayer
, Air Liquide
, Reckitt
, Engie
, Fresenius
, Capgemini
or Legrand
will also be present. In Asia, Sony
, Nintendo
, Sumitomo Mitsui
are in sight.Grandvision soon purchased. EssilorLuxottica
could announce this week the acquisition of Grandvision
, Bloomberg said. In mid-July, the group confirmed that it was conducting negotiations on the basis of EUR 28 per share.Surfing the wave. Beyond Meat
seduces with its results but disappoints by issuing new shares three months after its IPO. As a result, the title of the most fashionable stock of the moment fell by 12% off-session on Wall Street. Hard to be a star, but management is probably right to surf the wave as much as possible.Data leakage.
Hacking compromises the data of 106 million Capital One
customers. The FBI arrested the intruder, a computer engineer. The company ensures that neither credit card account numbers nor account login information has been stolen. On the other hand, listings sometimes include clients' names, addresses, date of birth, telephone number, reported income and e-mails. "It is unlikely that the stolen information was used to commit fraud or was disseminated by the individual," assures, or hopes, Capital One.On the diet
. Citigroup
will cut several hundred jobs in its trading divisions, according to Bloomberg. This reduction in staff would take place as part of a merger between share trading and securities services. The bank did not wish to comment on the rumor.Superproduction(s)
. Netflix
plans to invest more than $520 million in three high-budget films, according to the Wall Street Journal. These would be the action film "Red Notice" with Dwayne Johnson, Michael Bay's "6 Underground" and the new Scorsese, "The Irishman".In other news
. Uber
is laying off 400 people in its Marketing division, out of about 2000 employees in this department. Lyft
's Chief Operating Officer resigns and will not be replaced. The Spanish High Court accused BBVA of corruption for facts dating back to 2004, a priori in the Sacyr case. Schaeffler
has revised its targets downwards due to the deterioration in the automotive market. The Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group, which together hold 20.56% of Metro's capital, are now working together to influence the strategic choices concerning the German group. Sandvik's boss could take over the reins of ABB
. UBS Group
is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the Italian authorities in a money laundering case that will cost it €3 million. In China, Huawei
is gaining ground with 38% market share in smartphones in the second quarter, according to Canalys. Bank of America
unwinds its joint venture in payments with First Data to take over this activity on its own.