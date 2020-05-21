Log in
Romain
Fournier

Journalist
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple and Google unveil their Covid-19 contact tracing solution

05/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT

There are few earnings reports, which does not prevent a busy news day for listed companies, especially in the aeronautics sector. Apple and Google have made their solution available to health authorities to build a contact tracing app against coronavirus.

Earnings season. Nvidia, Medtronic, Intuit, Assicurazioni Generali, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Kingfisher and Gap Inc are reporting their earnings today.

Contact tracing is available. Apple and Google have made their solution available to health authorities to build a contact tracing app against coronavirus. The two groups said that 22 countries on 5 continents have requested access to the programming interface. Others are expected to follow in the coming weeks. These apps are controversial, particularly in terms of data collection and personal freedoms.

Ford is docked in Chicago. Ford Motor had to stop its production lines in Chicago for the second consecutive day after the discovery of new cases of coronavirus among its employees, illustrating the difficulties of the American industry to resume its activity. A first suspension had taken place Tuesday, after two confirmed cases of Covid-19 among employees. The premises had been disinfected. The American press is talking a lot about this case, which, according to it, illustrates the difficulties of the industry to resume normal activity.

Adaptability. The Walmart boss believes that Covid-19 will permanently change the way consumers shop. Furner also believes that groups like his own can compete with Amazon.com.

Landing. According to Angela Merkel, a Lufthansa rescue deal is remarkably close. The carrier has confirmed it is in the home stretch for €9bn in support, including a €3bn loan from the German state-owned bank. The economic stability fund set up by the government is expected to increase to 20% of the company's capital, with an option for an additional 5%.

What are the most consensual "trades"? UBS regularly updates a list of the stocks that stand out in the portfolios of global managers. The most overweight stocks at present are Visa, Alphabet and Adobe. The most underweight are Apple, Nestlé and Taiwan Semiconductor. In Europe, Reckitt Benckiser, Diageo and Unilever are the managers' favorites, with Nestlé, Novartis and Roche being the most underweight.

In other news. Hertz and its creditors are still a long way from reaching an agreement before Friday's deadline, the Wall Street Journal reveals. The United States has arrested a father and son, mercenaries alleged to have helped Carlos Ghosn (Nissan, Renault) escape from Japan. Panasonic takes 20% of the capital of logistics software specialist Blue Yonder for $1 billion. Canada Goose will cut 125 jobs. MasterCard allows its employees to work from home for an extended period, while the threat of Covid-19 subsides.
Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
