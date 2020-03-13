GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies multiply efforts against the coronavirus

Earnings season. Charles Schwab, Assicurazioni Generali, RTL Group, Fraport and Reply are among companies reporting their results.

Supply difficulties. Broadcom, the semiconductor manufacturer abandoned its sales target for this year citing supply issues and a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus.

Slack takes a slap. Slack’s share dropped by more than 20% due to a soft revenue outlook for the first quarter. The company warned the coronavirus outbreak could hurt demand for its products as it believes companies could reduce technology spending. However, the company points out that the coronavirus is leading to increased interest in his teleworking solutions.

Bezos might get what he wants. The U.S. Department of Defense is seeking court approval to re-evaluate certain aspects of the $10 billion contract with Microsoft to provide cloud computing services, according to court documents. This should make the boss of Amazon happy has he believes that Trump’s hate towards him prevented Amazon from winning this contract.

In isolation. Amazon.com has asked all its employees around the world to telework if they are able to do so, joining other technology players like Alphabet. Many other companies are doing the same.

Mickey protects his employees and customers. Walt Disney will temporarily close its amusement parks in the United States and France until the end of March. Cruises have also been suspended. Disney had already closed its Asian parks a few weeks ago, but its Shanghai site was partially reopened this week.

End of the tax rebate for Boeing. Washington State has cut a tax break for Boeing, much to the delight of Airbus. This brings the community into compliance with WTO rules. Europe and Airbus are engaged in a war against the United States and Boeing over the public aid from which both groups benefit.

In other news. American Airlines is reducing its international flights by a third. Oracle plans to step up its share buyback program. Softbank launches a $4.8 billion share buyback plan under pressure from Elliott. Tod's goes into austerity mode on its investments, time to find out how COVID-19 is evolving. Leonardo improves its 2019 results but plays cautious for 2020. France is expected to partially allow Huawei to participate in 5G infrastructures, but on less sensitive parts of the networks, similar to the UK. The FDA authorizes Roche's diagnostic test for coronavirus.