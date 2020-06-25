GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: EasyJet, Wirecard, Bayer

Wirecard collapses. The Board of Directors of Wirecard has announced in a press release that it has applied for the opening of insolvency proceedings for Wirecard AG at the competent district court in Munich (Amtsgericht München) due to the imminent risk of insolvency and the burden of its debt. The group is currently examining whether insolvency applications should be filed for other subsidiaries.

The price of glyphosate. Bayer will pay between $10.1 and $10.9 billion to put an end to 75% of the procedures launched by tens of thousands of Americans who accuse the Roundup of its subsidiary Monsanto of having been the cause of their cancer.

EasyJet is suffering. EasyJet, in losses of £353 million in the first half of the fiscal year, will raise £450 million via a capital increase. The group had already announced 4,500 job cuts to adjust its structure to the consequences of the coronavirus. It does not expect a return to 2019 levels until 2023.

Plan accepted. Deutsche Lufthansa's main shareholder, the billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele (15.5% of the capital), has finally agreed to vote in favor of the company's rescue plan at the general meeting. He feared that the rise of the German state in the capital would complicate the restructuring. It is not known exactly what guarantees he obtained from Berlin.

One in five employees. Qantas is going to cut 6,000 jobs (20% of its workforce) and is launching a fund-raising drive to raise AUD 1.9 billion. The company would probably have preferred something else for its centenary. Some 15,000 employees have been technically unemployed since March, and the group hopes that half of them will resume work before the end of the year.

The return of the threat. Walt Disney finally postponed the reopening of its parks in the United States, due to the vigor of Covid-19, and postponed the release of "Mulan". Apple closes stores in Texas, for the same reasons.

In other news. Telecom Italia closed the sale of part of its stake in its mobile tower subsidiary Inwit to a consortium led by Ardian for €1.6 billion. Fiat Chrysler obtains the €6.3 billion secured credit line expected in Italy. The head of Softbank leaves Alibaba's board of directors. Basilea placed a convertible bond of CHF 125 million. Montea expands its activities to Germany. Assicurazioni Generali increases its stake in Cattolica Assicurazioni via a capital increase of €300 million.