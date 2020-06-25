Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
By the same author
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: EasyJet, Wirecard, Bayer
TODAY ON WALL STREET: A change is coming
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon launches new green fund, Dell about to act on VMware
TODAY ON WALL STREET: New coronavirus outbreaks in U.S. spook markets
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: American Airlines issues 74m new shares, Apple breaks up with Intel
TODAY ON WALL STREET: New data fuels hopes of a quick economic recovery
More articles

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: EasyJet, Wirecard, Bayer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:11am EDT

This is a busy news day for airlines, Wirecard is making headlines, and Bayer has settled with 75% of the plaintiffs in the United States in the Roundup affair, for more than $10 billion. Disney and Apple are taking new measures in the United States because of the surge in coronavirus cases.

Wirecard collapses. The Board of Directors of Wirecard has announced in a press release that it has applied for the opening of insolvency proceedings for Wirecard AG at the competent district court in Munich (Amtsgericht München) due to the imminent risk of insolvency and the burden of its debt. The group is currently examining whether insolvency applications should be filed for other subsidiaries.

The price of glyphosate. Bayer will pay between $10.1 and $10.9 billion to put an end to 75% of the procedures launched by tens of thousands of Americans who accuse the Roundup of its subsidiary Monsanto of having been the cause of their cancer.

EasyJet is suffering. EasyJet, in losses of £353 million in the first half of the fiscal year, will raise £450 million via a capital increase. The group had already announced 4,500 job cuts to adjust its structure to the consequences of the coronavirus. It does not expect a return to 2019 levels until 2023.

Plan accepted. Deutsche Lufthansa's main shareholder, the billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele (15.5% of the capital), has finally agreed to vote in favor of the company's rescue plan at the general meeting. He feared that the rise of the German state in the capital would complicate the restructuring. It is not known exactly what guarantees he obtained from Berlin.

One in five employees. Qantas is going to cut 6,000 jobs (20% of its workforce) and is launching a fund-raising drive to raise AUD 1.9 billion. The company would probably have preferred something else for its centenary. Some 15,000 employees have been technically unemployed since March, and the group hopes that half of them will resume work before the end of the year.

The return of the threat. Walt Disney finally postponed the reopening of its parks in the United States, due to the vigor of Covid-19, and postponed the release of "Mulan". Apple closes stores in Texas, for the same reasons.

In other news. Telecom Italia closed the sale of part of its stake in its mobile tower subsidiary Inwit to a consortium led by Ardian for €1.6 billion. Fiat Chrysler obtains the €6.3 billion secured credit line expected in Italy. The head of Softbank leaves Alibaba's board of directors. Basilea placed a convertible bond of CHF 125 million. Montea expands its activities to Germany. Assicurazioni Generali increases its stake in Cattolica Assicurazioni via a capital increase of €300 million.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 0.49% 13.33 Delayed Quote.-27.89%
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG -0.88% 49.76 Delayed Quote.7.13%
BAYER AG -2.83% 67.99 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
EASYJET PLC -8.13% 679.712 Delayed Quote.-48.05%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 2.02% 8.839 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
MONTEA -0.23% 88.6 Delayed Quote.9.63%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.78% 4.19 End-of-day quote.-41.07%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.48% 5370 End-of-day quote.12.91%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.49% 0.3673 Delayed Quote.-34.94%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.59% 110.295 Delayed Quote.-22.51%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group