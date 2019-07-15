GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook, Gilead, AB Inbev, Boeing

US MARKETS:
S&P 500 futures up 0.1% to 3,018.00
Brent futures up 0.5% to $67.05/bbl
Gold spot little changed at $1,416.17
US Dollar Index little changed at 96.79GLOBAL NEWS:Earnings season. Citigroup
, Galp Energia
, J B Hun
t, Axfood
and Poxel
are among companies reporting earnings.Elliott's messing with Capgemini.
We must keep an eye on the friendly takeover of Altran
by Capgemini
after the activist fund Elliott has taken positions via swaps on Altran, with the initial intention of not necessarily adding to the offer. But its current motivations are not being very clear. We remember that Elliott had already made the American XPO's task more difficult when Norbert Dentressangle was acquired. The fund still holds 9% of the European subsidiary XPO Logistics, which the parent company was unable to delist for this reason.Thumb up. Facebook
will pay $5 billion to the American authorities for its mistakes in protecting its users' personal data... a punishment considered relatively lenient by the market given the evolution of the stock price. It remains to be seen what the conditions of the amicable settlement between the company and the authorities will be, which should lead to stricter obligations against the social network.The European star of biotechs. Gilead
has signed a major development agreement with Galapagos, worth $5.1 billion, resulting in a rise in the American group's share of Belgian biotech from 12.3 to 22%, and even 29.9% after exercising an option. A transaction that, paradoxically, "secures Galapagos' independence for the next decade", according to Jefferies, and provides it with the necessary resources to accelerate its development. The design office considers that the premium paid on the transaction is a real recognition for the biotechnology company's pipeline, even if the 10-year standstill clause removes a speculative perfume from the file.Hangover
. Anheuser-Busch Inbev
has decided not to list its Asian subsidiary on the stock exchange due to a lack of sufficiently favorable conditions. This stunning failure for the Budweiser Brewing subsidiary also deprives the group of a fundraising of $8.3 to $9.8 billion. For Edward Mundy, who is following the case at Jefferies, this cancellation reduces its value by EUR 3 or 4 by the sum of the parts of the case, slows down the rate of debt reduction and delays, but does not eliminate, the next acquisition. Plan B", organic growth, is not uninteresting but not as attractive as the core project. There is therefore still underperformance with a valuation of EUR 63 per share.Back in 2020 for the B737 MAX?
The B737 Max may not return to service until 2020, according to several rumors, even if Boeing
is still targeting 2019. The Wall Street Journal, whose sources seem to be in high places at the FAA, talks about January 2020 for a return to flight. American Airlines and United Airlines announced on Friday that they did not anticipate a reopening until next November.Hallali in Frankfurt
. The main German Motor Show is withering away. The September edition promises to be a terrible one, with a colossal list of absentees: Toyota
, General Motors
, Renault Nissan Mitsubishi
, Peugeot
(except Opel), Fiat Chrysler
, Ferrari
, Tesla
, Volvo
... and others will not make it to Frankfurt.In other news.
Employees at seven Amazon.com
centers in Germany yesterday launched a strike for Monday, the American giant's "Prime Day" promotion day. Four investors, including Atlantia, propose to support Ferroviere dello Stato to take over Alitalia. Huawei
will cut hundreds of jobs in the United States, the Wall Street Journal learned, after it was banned by the Trump administration, which should however start allowing American companies to trade on a case-by-case basis with the Chinese in two weeks, according to the latest rumors.