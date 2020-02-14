GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook ready to pay more taxes, Amazon gets JEDI suspended

Earnings season. AstraZeneca, Crédit Agricole, Electricité de France, Royal Bank of Scotland, Segro and Renault are among companies reporting earnings today.

Bad time for cruises. Royal Caribbean Cruises has cancelled 18 cruises to Southeast Asia and warned that the coronavirus outbreak would impact its annual results.

Better-than-expected. eBay will increase its share buyback program by $3 billion. It also posted a profit guidance for the current quarter above consensus after completing the sale of its ticketing subsidiary StubHub for $4.05 billion.

Willing to pay more taxes. Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook is prepared to pay more taxes in different countries in the event of cross-border tax reform, Reuters reports.

Ups and downs. Tesla’s shares keeps moving up and down after announcing that it was going to raise $2 billion. Today, it has gone down 2 percent in pre-exchange trading after recalling more than 3,000 Model Xs from China due to a problem with the power steering. At the latest news, Tesla's $2 billion capital increase would be made at USD 767 per share. Elon Musk and Larry Ellison are planning to put their hands in their pockets to accompany the operation. The manufacturer is opportunistically surfing on its comeback in the last few months, which has propelled the stock to unprecedented highs.

Renault: unexpected losses, gloomy forecasts and a sharply reduced dividend. The group has not finished crossing the desert. Dividend down. Renault reduced its 2019 dividend from EUR 3.55 to EUR 1.10, in line with the losses announced for the year ended. Some analysts thought that the group would waive its coupon. Renault is in a tough spot: margins will fall in 2020 in a declining automobile market.

Return of the JEDI. Amazon.com finally obtains from justice the suspension of the giant cloud contract granted to Microsoft by the American Pentagon, whose conditions of attribution are disputed. The group of Jeff Bezos estimates that the dice were stacked to obtain this budget of 10 billion dollars, because of Donald Trump's hatred of the company's leader. The contract was named JEDI, for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure.

SIX is getting ahead of the game. The Spanish antitrust authorities have given the go-ahead for the acquisition of the Spanish stock exchange, Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, by the Swiss SIX. "The addition of market shares resulting from this operation in Spain and Europe would therefore be very modest," says CNMC. Euronext also courted BME, but only SIX made an offer.

Other results. Nvidia gains 5% off session after the publication of its results, Mattel grows by nearly 3% despite contrasting figures, while in Japan, Nissan Motor collapses by 7% after its warning. Schindler sees its annual results decline.

In other news. Sergio Ermotti has reportedly expressed his wish to leave the management of the UBS Group this year, Bloomberg has learned. The US public prosecutor's office is adding to Huawei's bill with an accusation of theft of industrial secrets, but the administration is extending the waivers granted to the Chinese group by 45 days. The SEC is investigating a corruption case involving Raytheon in the Middle East.