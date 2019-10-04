GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: HP, Apple, Facebook, BP

US MARKETS:

S&P 500 futures down 0.2% to 2,907.00

Brent Futures up 0.6% to $58.08/bbl

Gold spot up 0.2% to $1,508.61

US Dollar Index down 0.01% to 98.86

GLOBAL NEWS:

This weekend, semiconductors could be in the spotlight with the rumor of high sales for the iPhone 11. HP is embarking on a major restructuring that could affect 9,000 of its 55,000 employees. Apple told suppliers to boost production of the iPhone 11 range by as much as 10% to meet stronger-than-expected demand, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

HP is changing. HP Inc. will cut between 7000 and 9000 jobs over three years, up to 16% of its workforce, which will cost about $1 billion, to cope with the slowdown in the printer market. This should save $1 billion in costs per year from 2022 onwards. Departures will be by early retirement and voluntary. HP did not specify the location of the deleted positions. The strategy is to focus more on digital and less on hardware.

No Libra for Cook. Apple has no intention of launching its own cryptocurrency, according to its boss Tim Cook, who also pleads for the OECD to decide the issue of the taxation of multinationals. "The question that is being asked of us, as multinationals, is whether we are paying our taxes in the right place. We think so," Cook told French newspaper Les Echos in an interview. The manager has a conservative view of payment methods. "Money, like defense, must remain in the hands of States, it is at the heart of their mission," he said.

A busy news. Facebook has launched a messaging service to share photos with close friends, whose announcement sent Snap to the floor. Threads works alone but also with the powerful Instagram network. Note that Mark Zuckerberg appeared live yesterday during a question-and-answer session normally conducted internally with employees, to de-dramatize the publication of another of these sessions in the media. Finally, Washington, Canberra and London were told no by Facebook, which was urged not to encrypt its platforms without giving them access to law enforcement.

In other news. BP Plc CEO Bod Dudley will hand over to Bernard Looney after 40 years in the group. Softbank's second technology mega-fund, Vision Fund, is struggling to recruit after the WeWork debacle. Costco Wholesale is reassuring with its quarterly reports. Partners Group raised the equivalent of CHF 371 million by launching its PG Global Income Fund on the Sydney Stock Exchange.