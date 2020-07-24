Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
By the same author
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel and Walt Disneys postponements disappoint investors
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Where's the V-shaped recovery?
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The earnings season is better than expected so far
TODAY ON WALL STREET: A new U.S. stimulus package could be on its way
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Snap, Microsoft, Tesla
TODAY ON WALL STREET: China-U.S. tensions rise to worrying levels
More articles

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel and Walt Disneys postponements disappoint investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 09:38am EDT

To end the week, the news is still dominated by the publication of quarterly results. Yesterday, Intel greatly disappointed investors, but mainly because of the postponement of a product. Verizon, Nextera, Honeywell and American Express are on the agenda this week.

Earnings season. Verizon, Nextera, Honeywell, American Express, Equinor, Lonza, Schindler, Vodafone, Thales, MAN SE, Pearson, Sulzer are due to report their results today.

Equinor: the Norwegian oil giant recorded an 89% drop in its operating performance in the second quarter, which remains slightly better than expected.

Intel: if the quarterly results are rather good, it is the announcement of a six-month delay for the group's new processor that makes the news, leading to a 10% drop in the share price, a drop accentuated by yesterday's profit-taking in the technology segment.

Lonza: Half-year results are up, in line with market expectations. The manufacturer announced that it will sell its specialty ingredients division to continue its refocusing.

Schindler: In addition to the declining half-year results, the Swiss elevator manufacturer announces the reduction of 2,000 jobs.

Sulzer: the group manages to stay in the green in the first half of the year, with slightly higher than expected figures.

Black screen. Walt Disney postpones the theatrical release of Mulan, Avatar and Star Wars. The trade press reports a hard blow to exhibitors, who were hoping that Mulan would help them get back on their feet. The release, already postponed to August 21, has been postponed sine die. Moreover, Avatar and Star Wars will be a year late, with releases scheduled for December 2022 and December 2023 respectively.

B737MAX, yes but... Southwest Airlines and American Airlines still want to operate Boeing's single-aisle aircraft, but the two air carriers believe that the initial contracts must be completely revised, after the setbacks suffered by the aircraft, which could only be re-certified in 2021.

In other news. Several U.S. states have launched investigations against Apple on the basis of commercial deception, according to a March document obtained by the Tech Transparency Project. SpaceX, Elon Musk's other big project, is said to be discussing fundraising on the basis of a $44 billion valuation, Bloomberg learned. Germany will change its legislation to prevent a Wirecard-type scandal from happening again. Moderna fell 10% yesterday after losing a patent dispute that could penalize its vaccine technology.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.23% 11.46 Delayed Quote.-58.93%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -0.59% 95.69 Delayed Quote.-22.45%
APPLE INC. -3.21% 360.57 Delayed Quote.32.50%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.67% 179.35 Delayed Quote.-44.81%
EQUINOR ASA 5.18% 145.25 Delayed Quote.-21.28%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.45% 153.05 Delayed Quote.-13.15%
INTEL CORPORATION -17.17% 49.955 Delayed Quote.0.92%
LONZA GROUP -2.04% 558.2 Delayed Quote.60.87%
MAN SE -0.81% 49.1 Delayed Quote.14.58%
MODERNA, INC. -9.32% 68.685 Delayed Quote.285.12%
NEXTERA ENERGY 1.20% 284 Delayed Quote.16.03%
PEARSON PLC -1.85% 540.6 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD. -3.75% 230.8 Delayed Quote.1.10%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -1.74% 32.145 Delayed Quote.-39.26%
SULZER LTD 2.12% 79.4 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
THALES -5.39% 67.44 Real-time Quote.-22.98%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 2.83% 57.22 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -4.41% 123 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.59% 117.31 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
WIRECARD AG -4.77% 1.604 Delayed Quote.-98.44%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group