Earnings season. Verizon, Nextera, Honeywell, American Express, Equinor, Lonza, Schindler, Vodafone, Thales, MAN SE, Pearson, Sulzer are due to report their results today.

Equinor: the Norwegian oil giant recorded an 89% drop in its operating performance in the second quarter, which remains slightly better than expected.

Intel: if the quarterly results are rather good, it is the announcement of a six-month delay for the group's new processor that makes the news, leading to a 10% drop in the share price, a drop accentuated by yesterday's profit-taking in the technology segment.

Lonza: Half-year results are up, in line with market expectations. The manufacturer announced that it will sell its specialty ingredients division to continue its refocusing.

Schindler: In addition to the declining half-year results, the Swiss elevator manufacturer announces the reduction of 2,000 jobs.

Sulzer: the group manages to stay in the green in the first half of the year, with slightly higher than expected figures.

Black screen. Walt Disney postpones the theatrical release of Mulan, Avatar and Star Wars. The trade press reports a hard blow to exhibitors, who were hoping that Mulan would help them get back on their feet. The release, already postponed to August 21, has been postponed sine die. Moreover, Avatar and Star Wars will be a year late, with releases scheduled for December 2022 and December 2023 respectively.

B737MAX, yes but... Southwest Airlines and American Airlines still want to operate Boeing's single-aisle aircraft, but the two air carriers believe that the initial contracts must be completely revised, after the setbacks suffered by the aircraft, which could only be re-certified in 2021.

In other news. Several U.S. states have launched investigations against Apple on the basis of commercial deception, according to a March document obtained by the Tech Transparency Project. SpaceX, Elon Musk's other big project, is said to be discussing fundraising on the basis of a $44 billion valuation, Bloomberg learned. Germany will change its legislation to prevent a Wirecard-type scandal from happening again. Moderna fell 10% yesterday after losing a patent dispute that could penalize its vaccine technology.