Romain
Fournier

Journalist
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Microsoft returns to the mobile phone market

08/13/2020 | 09:50am EDT

Earnings reports are still being released at a quick pace. Microsoft is releasing a new smartphone and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is trying to get rid of Wirecard.

-A few business results:

3M gained 1.7% ahead of the stock market after announcing a 6% year-on-year increase in sales in July thanks in part to the solid performance of its healthcare division.

Carlsberg: the Danish brewer expects a 10-15% organic contraction in sales in 2020, he announced on the sidelines of the publication of its quarterly results.

Cisco: the second quarter results are better than expected, but guidance is considered disappointing, with the stock losing more than 6% in the off-season.

Deutsche Telekom: Profits contracted in the second quarter due to the costs of the merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint. The German operator adjusted upwards its annual expectations to take account of this integration.

Lyft: second-quarter revenues were slightly higher than expected, resulting in little reaction at the share level.

Swiss Life: Net profit falls 13% to CHF 533 million at the end of the first half year. Premiums received fell by 17% to CHF 11.6 billion. Management expects to be in line with its 2021 projections.

TUI AG: the company, which has received a new support plan from the German government, saw its revenues fall by 98% to €75m over the last quarter (Q3 of the financial year ended end September). The operating loss reached €1.1 billion over the period.

Microsoft returns to the smartphone. Microsoft will launch a new dual-screen smartphone, the Surface Duo, on September 10. This USD 1399 terminal will mark the company's return to this compartment. It will work under Android. Each screen is about 13 centimeters diagonally, and the dual screen is 22 cm.

Banks are interested in GM's cards. The Wall Street Journal has learned that Goldman Sachs and Barclays are eyeing General Motors' credit cards. This division manages about $3 billion in receivables. The automaker may also keep its current provider, Capital One. Goldman Sachs launched its first credit card last year with Apple.

Frankfurt wants to hide Wirecard under the carpet. Deutsche Börse wants to get rid of Wirecard, the last cumbersome DAX entrant, probably in favor of Delivery Hero. The operator of the Frankfurt stock exchange has introduced a new rule, which allows insolvent companies to be removed from the indices with two working days' notice.

No more Uber in California? Uber's managing director Dara Khosrowshahi does not rule out the closure of its VTC service in California after a court decision recognizing its drivers as employees.

More suitors for TikTok. Indian conglomerate Reliance is reportedly discussing with ByteDance an entry in the capital of TikTok.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -2.04% 109.28 Delayed Quote.-37.93%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.03% 68.07 Delayed Quote.-33.78%
CARLSBERG A/S -5.38% 890.6 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -10.78% 43.09 Delayed Quote.0.29%
DAX -0.70% 12972.45 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 1.59% 15.355 Delayed Quote.3.71%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.45% 28.045 Delayed Quote.-23.42%
GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. -0.31% 16.275 Delayed Quote.-23.50%
LYFT, INC. -4.15% 29.5 Delayed Quote.-29.06%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.53% 210.0601 Delayed Quote.32.65%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 2.01% 355.6 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
TUI AG -5.94% 3.827 Delayed Quote.-64.29%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.91% 31.2252 Delayed Quote.3.70%
WIRECARD AG -10.71% 1.4372 Delayed Quote.-98.50%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
