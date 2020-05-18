GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna soars on vaccine hopes, J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11

Earnings season. Softbank, Mitsubishi UFJ, Baidu, Ryanair and Telecom Italia are among companies reporting their earnings today.

Vaccine on the horizon. Moderna’s shares soared 25% after announcing promising results from a preliminary study of its investigational vaccine against the new coronavirus. The laboratory hopes to test 50 and 100 µg doses in phase II, with the possibility of launching a phase III trial in July.

Apple reopens. Apple announced on Sunday the reopening this week of more than 25 of its stores in the United States, continuing the process of resumption of its commercial activities around the world after the closures imposed by the health crisis linked to the coronavirus.

Inevitable. The American clothing distributor J. C. Penney is filing for "Chapter 11". This emblematic company wants to take advantage of the protection afforded by the law to restructure. It was already in trouble before the arrival of Covid-19. The chain is due to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022.

A capital increase in the pipeline? Compass is considering a billion-dollar capital increase, Bloomberg has learned. The group published after this announcement a press release in which it recalls its various recent actions as regards financing, while indicating that all the options remain open, including, thus, a fund raising by capital increase. At this stage, however, nothing has yet been decided.

One step forward. According to Nikkei, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) has started to refuse new orders from Huawei. This would be another step in the strategic warfare in which the United States and China in particular are engaged. This decision would follow the additional restrictions imposed by Washington on Huawei, which are enraging Beijing.

ThyssenKrupp ready to lean in. In difficulties, ThyssenKrupp would seek to get closer to another steelmaker, notably SSAB or Baoshan Iron, according to Handelsblatt. At the same time, marriage talks with Tata Steel, which had failed under antitrust pressure, would never have completely ceased. Last week, Reuters revealed that the German conglomerate was seeking to unite its military shipbuilding division with Italy's Fincantieri.

Airlines are slashing their manpower. Emirates could cut up to 30,000 of its 105,000 jobs, according to information obtained by the Bloomberg agency, and is considering speeding up the withdrawal of Airbus' A380s from its fleet. Air Canada will cut up to 60% of its 38,000 jobs.

Google in the crosshairs. A group of U.S. prosecutors could file a lawsuit against Alphabet, Google's parent company, for anti-competitive practices, according to Reuters. The Department of Justice is also preparing to file a lawsuit this summer, the WSJ reported.

Clearance at Softbank Group. The group is sizing up its holdings to raise funds. The Japanese is in talks to sell "a significant part" of its 24 percent stake in T-Mobile US to its parent company Deutsche Telekom, according to the WSJ. Softbank is also going to divest billions of dollars worth of Alibaba shares.

Rome will be able to help FCA. Fiat Chrysler will be able to obtain a loan guaranteed by the Italian State, which could exceed €6 billion. The transalpine government has indicated that the fact that the company's headquarters are no longer located in Italy is not an obstacle, as the company still employs many people on the other side of the Alps. In addition, the Italian-American group, General Motors and Ford are due to resume part of their business in the United States from Monday.

In other news. Thermo Fisher launched a friendly takeover bid for Qiagen for $11.5 billion. Amazon.com has agreed with its unions to gradually reopen its French warehouses from May 19. Sunrise demands from Swisscom a compensation of 350 M francs for abuse of dominant position in ADSL. Uber could increase its offer to buy GrubHub to 1.925 Uber shares, according to the Wall Street Journal. Ryanair estimates its losses at more than €200 million in Q1, with an improvement in Q2.