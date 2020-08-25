GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New developments in the Apple vs. Epic battle

Earnings season. Salesforce.com, Medtronic, Intuit, Autodesk, Best Buy, Swiss Prime, Stadler Rail, Bakkafrost, and Vetropack are among companies reporting their earnings today.

Apple dealt blow by a judge. A federal judge has ordered Apple not to remove the game engine developed by Epic Games, which is used by hundreds of other application manufacturers. This is the latest development in an anti-competitive battle between the companies.

Three more months. LVMH is giving itself three more months to finalize the acquisition of Tiffany, Reuters has learned, the initial deadline having been set for August 24 but may be postponed to November 24. The jeweler's €16.2 billion buyout was thwarted by the arrival of Covid-19. The delay has not yet been officially confirmed at the time of writing. According to the latest news, Bernard Arnault's group has not given up its ambitions, even if rumors have circulated for a while about a downward revision of the purchase price.

Big changes in the Dow. Salesforce.com, Amgen, and Honeywell will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average on August 31, replacing Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and Raytheon Technologies. The changes were made to maintain a good sector balance within the index, particularly in light of the Apple stock split. The Dow Jones is calculated on the basis of the price of the shares that make it up, and not on the basis of the real weight of the companies, as is the case for most other modern indices. The release of Exxon is a small event, since it was the longest running player in the index, 1928. At the time, the oil major was called Standard Oil of New Jersey.

GasolineGate. The German automobile control authority (KBA) suspects Porsche (Volkswagen Group) of having manipulated the polluting emissions of gasoline engines produced before 2017. Bild am Sonntag reported that the investigation focused on engines developed between 2008 and 2013, including those of the Panamera and 911 models, with alleged illegal hardware and software modifications.

Deutsche Wirebank was nearly established. Wirecard's CEO had mandated McKinsey to study a takeover of Deutsche Bank, which resulted in a 40-page report in November advocating the creation of Wirebank. The Financial Times reports on the fraud of the decade in the last few months.

Swisscom in the crosshairs. The Comco has opened an investigation based on indications that the operator is abusing its market position in the area of broadband connections. In particular, the regulator suspects Swisscom of charging its competitors prohibitively high prices for its services in tenders for corporate site interconnection projects.

More interest in TikTok. The Wall Street Journal learned that General Atlantic and Sequoia, shareholders of ByteDance, are in the front line to help Oracle buy out TikTok.

In other news. Nintendo will give a facelift to its Switch and release major games in 2021. Delta Air Lines is expected to lay off 1941 pilots in October, in response to the drop in traffic caused by the coronavirus. According to the Financial Times, India in turn wants to ban Huawei from its networks. HBM Healthcare Investments sold its 11% stake in Forbius to Bristol-Myers Squibb.