Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
By the same author
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New developments in the Apple vs. Epic battle
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Investor optimism gains momentum
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook, Spotify, Microsoft
TODAY ON WALL STREET: New Covid-19 treatment boosts markets
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Reprieve for Lyft and Uber, new developments in the vaccine race
TODAY ON WALL STREET: New PMI and job data affect indices
More articles

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New developments in the Apple vs. Epic battle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 09:52am EDT

A federal judge has ordered Apple not to remove the game engine developed by Epic Game. Bad news for the Volkswagen group and its Porsche division. Wirebank wanted to be eat more that it can chew and Swisscom is under investigation by the Comco for its competitive practices.

 

Earnings season. Salesforce.com, Medtronic, Intuit, Autodesk, Best Buy, Swiss Prime, Stadler Rail, Bakkafrost, and Vetropack are among companies reporting their earnings today.

Apple dealt blow by a judge. A federal judge has ordered Apple not to remove the game engine developed by Epic Games, which is used by hundreds of other application manufacturers. This is the latest development in an anti-competitive battle between the companies.

Three more months. LVMH is giving itself three more months to finalize the acquisition of Tiffany, Reuters has learned, the initial deadline having been set for August 24 but may be postponed to November 24. The jeweler's €16.2 billion buyout was thwarted by the arrival of Covid-19. The delay has not yet been officially confirmed at the time of writing. According to the latest news, Bernard Arnault's group has not given up its ambitions, even if rumors have circulated for a while about a downward revision of the purchase price.

Big changes in the Dow. Salesforce.com, Amgen, and Honeywell will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average on August 31, replacing Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and Raytheon Technologies. The changes were made to maintain a good sector balance within the index, particularly in light of the Apple stock split. The Dow Jones is calculated on the basis of the price of the shares that make it up, and not on the basis of the real weight of the companies, as is the case for most other modern indices. The release of Exxon is a small event, since it was the longest running player in the index, 1928. At the time, the oil major was called Standard Oil of New Jersey.

GasolineGate. The German automobile control authority (KBA) suspects Porsche (Volkswagen Group) of having manipulated the polluting emissions of gasoline engines produced before 2017. Bild am Sonntag reported that the investigation focused on engines developed between 2008 and 2013, including those of the Panamera and 911 models, with alleged illegal hardware and software modifications.

Deutsche Wirebank was nearly established. Wirecard's CEO had mandated McKinsey to study a takeover of Deutsche Bank, which resulted in a 40-page report in November advocating the creation of Wirebank. The Financial Times reports on the fraud of the decade in the last few months.

Swisscom in the crosshairs. The Comco has opened an investigation based on indications that the operator is abusing its market position in the area of broadband connections. In particular, the regulator suspects Swisscom of charging its competitors prohibitively high prices for its services in tenders for corporate site interconnection projects.

More interest in TikTok. The Wall Street Journal learned that General Atlantic and Sequoia, shareholders of ByteDance, are in the front line to help Oracle buy out TikTok.

In other news. Nintendo will give a facelift to its Switch and release major games in 2021. Delta Air Lines is expected to lay off 1941 pilots in October, in response to the drop in traffic caused by the coronavirus. According to the Financial Times, India in turn wants to ban Huawei from its networks. HBM Healthcare Investments sold its 11% stake in Forbius to Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 4.30% 246.03 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
APPLE INC. -1.44% 496.25 Delayed Quote.69.41%
AUTODESK, INC. -0.50% 251.5 Delayed Quote.35.33%
BAKKAFROST 0.54% 556.5 Delayed Quote.-14.77%
BEST BUY CO., INC -6.99% 108.965 Delayed Quote.33.68%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 1.15% 63.125 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.67% 30.02 Delayed Quote.-49.04%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 28318.26 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.92% 41.74 Delayed Quote.-39.50%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 4.23% 166.5201 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
INTUIT INC. -0.14% 333.6 Delayed Quote.27.18%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.39% 398.8 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
MEDTRONIC PLC 3.53% 104.34 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
NASDAQ 100 -0.17% 11609.58531 Delayed Quote.33.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.12% 11367.494005 Delayed Quote.26.83%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 4.79% 57320 End-of-day quote.30.36%
PFIZER, INC. -0.88% 38.485 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.62% 61.07 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
S&P 500 0.06% 3434.7 Delayed Quote.6.21%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 1.79% 212.83 Delayed Quote.28.17%
SEQUOIA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 1.75% 0.29 End-of-day quote.28.89%
STADLER RAIL AG 3.98% 39.4 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
SWISS PRIME SITE AG -2.03% 84.25 Delayed Quote.-23.15%
SWISSCOM AG -1.08% 513.2 Delayed Quote.1.21%
TIFFANY & CO. -3.06% 123.19 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
VETROPACK HOLDING AG 1.27% 55.9 Delayed Quote.-9.21%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.35% 137.26 Delayed Quote.-21.81%
WIRECARD AG -7.20% 1.16 Delayed Quote.-98.84%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group