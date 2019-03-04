GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, VW 0 03/04/2019 | 09:53am EST Send by mail :

In the car industry, we know more about Carlos Ghosn's eviction from Nissan, while some of Volkswagens results disappoint. Amazon opens physical sales outlets, while Tesla closes its own. US futures track progresses along with global stocks, as U.S. and China are getting close to sign a trade deal.

Nissan, before the fall of Ghosn. In an article published yesterday, the Financial Times revisits the Ghosn case with unpublished documents, showing in particular that Nissan's Japanese executives have called on the Japanese government to prevent further integration with Renault. In particular, it was a question of limiting the influence of the French State.



Scandinavian cocktail. Rumors of money laundering plague the course of the Nordic banks DNB and Nordea during the meeting. Both establishments are mentioned in a report to be broadcast today on Finnish television. There have been rumors since the Danske Bank scandal.



VW under scrutiny. Volkswagen (the brand, not the group) missed its margin targets in 2018, Spiegel reports. It posted an operating margin of 3.8% against an expected "4 to 5%". The manufacturer did not wish to comment until its detailed annual results are published on March 13. The preliminary accounts released at the end of February have disappointed, but did not contain details by brand.



In other news. Huawei's CFO is suing Canada over her December arrest. Ceva Logistics extends its alliance with Ikea. Julius Bär takes control of the Mexican NSC Asesores. Aviva has appointed Maurice Tulloch as CEO. Porsche is undergoing a tax investigation in Germany. In the United States, Salesforce.com is due to report earnings, In Europe, Diasorin, Rotork, Interparfums, Vilmorin, Alpiq and Kardex. Amazon.com will open food stores in the United States, according to the Wall Street Journal. The group could open a few dozen chains and buy regional distributors to expand its network. A first store should be opened in Los Angeles at the end of the year.The Brazilian prosecutor's office wants Vale 's general manager to be dismissed: he is "temporarily" leaving his functions with other executives, the group revealed. Vale was involved in the disaster that killed more than 300 people in January, after a dam broke.The manufacturer is confusing investors by giving up its physical distribution network to make all its sales on the Internet. Tesla , whose share price dropped by nearly 8%, also indicated that it will not be profitable in the first quarter of 2019.The French and Dutch governments are working to put out the fire created by the entry of the Netherlands into the capital of Air France-KLM . The Dutch State now owns 14% of the capital and 11.9% of the voting rights of the air carrier. If he has not yet requested, at this stage, to be represented on the Board of Directors, his declaration of intent does not leave much room for doubt: the new shareholder wants to request a representation that is "fair and in line with his participation".In an article published yesterday, the Financial Times revisits the Ghosn case with unpublished documents, showing in particular that Nissan's Japanese executives have called on the Japanese government to prevent further integration with Renault. In particular, it was a question of limiting the influence of the French State.Rumors of money laundering plague the course of the Nordic banks DNB and Nordea during the meeting. Both establishments are mentioned in a report to be broadcast today on Finnish television. There have been rumors since the Danske Bank scandal.(the brand, not the group) missed its margin targets in 2018, Spiegel reports. It posted an operating margin of 3.8% against an expected "4 to 5%". The manufacturer did not wish to comment until its detailed annual results are published on March 13. The preliminary accounts released at the end of February have disappointed, but did not contain details by brand.Huawei's CFO is suing Canada over her December arrest. Ceva Logistics extends its alliance with Ikea. Julius Bär takes control of the Mexican NSC Asesores. Aviva has appointed Maurice Tulloch as CEO. Porsche is undergoing a tax investigation in Germany. Stocks mentioned in the article Change Last 1st jan. AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.31% 11.295 20.73% AMAZON.COM 1.95% 1705 11.30% DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 26066.43 11.57% LONDON BRENT OIL 1.38% 66.08 22.51% NASDAQ 100 0.71% 7198.182204 12.13% S&P 500 0.34% 2813.26 11.84% TESLA -2.26% 288.46 -11.42% VALE -0.76% 46.74 -8.24%

