GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Credit Suisse, Boeing, Deutsche Bank

U.S. MARKETS:

S&P 500 futures up 0.9% to 2,919.00

Brent futures up 0.5% to $58.53/bbl

Gold spot down 0.2% to $1,502.88

U.S. Dollar Index down 0.1% to 99.03

GLOBAL NEWS:

Heavy pain. A Philadelphia jury sentenced Johnson & Johnson to $8 billion in damages for a plaintiff accusing the antipsychotic Risperdal of growing his chest. The laboratory obviously considers the amount disproportionate and will appeal.

Back to the USA. According to Bloomberg, Credit Suisse is considering returning to private banking in the United States. The institution left this wealth management market four years ago, selling its assets to Wells Fargo. However, no final decision has been taken.

Confirmation. Nissan has officially appointed Makoto Uchida to replace Hiroto Saikawa as Managing Director, a position in which he will be supported by Ashwani Gupta, two choices that suggest that it is in favor of the Alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi.

Sorry tweet. Twitter apologized after using telephone numbers and e-mail addresses for advertising purposes that were only to be used to secure accounts.

Disappointing orders. Boeing delivered only 63 aircraft during the third quarter, compared to 190 a year earlier, due to the failure of the 737Max, which is still grounded.

Deutsche Bank: half of the planned deletions in Germany. After announcing the largest social plan in its history in July, the bank said that half of the 18,000 job losses would occur in Germany. After the failure of negotiations with its competitor Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank has an opportunity to restore its reputation among investors largely burnt out by the bad choices made by the institution.

In other news: GAM Holding reportedly ended its discussions with buyers, including Assicurazioni Generali, Bloomberg reported, but the Swiss group denied it shortly after holding such negotiations. United States Steel will launch a savings plan. Saudi Arabia could introduce 1 to 2% of Aramco by the end of the year into its domestic market. The European and German regulatory authorities could prevent Juerg Zeltner from sitting on Deutsche Bank's supervisory board unless he resigns from his position at KBL.