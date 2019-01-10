GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Jaguar, Ford, Volkswagen

US MARKETS:
-S&P 500 futures down 0.4% to 2,571.50
-Brent futures down 0.8% to $60.97/bbl
-Gold spot little changed to $1,292.97
-US Dollar Index up 0.1% to 95.33GLOBAL NEWS:Nissan saga.
Carlos Ghosn (Renault) has been a Dutch and non-French tax resident since 2012, according to French newspaper "Libération". In addition, the Japanese authorities reportedly explained their grievances against the businessman to the French government.The painful one. Fiat Chrysler
's bill would reach $650 million to settle the US polluting emissions investigation, according to the NYT ('Reuters' refers to $700 million). Probable verdict today.Jaguar Land Rover in trouble.
The manufacturer is expected to announce today the loss of 5,000 of its 40,000 jobs in the United Kingdom, according to the BBC. This is one of the measures in a major £2.5 billion savings plan to respond to the fall in car markets, particularly in China.Transatlantic Pact.
Some reports indicate that Ford
and Volkswagen
are negotiating a stronger pact beyond their cooperation in commercial vehicles, which is expected to be unveiled on the sidelines of the Detroit Motor Show, which starts this week. The latest rumours suggest agreements in the fields of autonomous and electric vehicles.Axa is in the pension business.
The insurer has planned to transfer employees from Great Britain to Ireland after Brexit. A transfer was already planned by XL, bought by Axa. Employees will also go from Paris to Dublin.Contract fulfilled. Airbus
confirmed the delivery of 800 aircraft in 2018, for 747 orders. This figure of 800 is a new record for the manufacturer, who ends up very close to his rival Boeing
on this count, and a little further on in terms of orders. As has been the case in recent years, December was a crazy month for the teams.In other news.
The German market authority reportedly asked Deutsche Bank
to review the files of 20,000 at-risk customers by the end of June. Toyota Motor is forced to recall 1.7 million vehicles for defective airbags. Morgan Stanley
and State Street are planning to cut jobs. Tesco and Marks & Spencer publish their quarterly reports. Refinitiv could place its $4 billion Tradeweb platform on the stock market.