Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
Advertisement
By the same author
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Jaguar, Ford, Volkswagen
THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Sino-American talks, Kim Jong-Un is ready to meet Trump....
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Verizon
THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump will not give in, Sino-American negotiations, ECB could change its plans....
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, General Electric, UBS, Apple...
THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump, Vote on Brexit, reassuring data
More articles

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Jaguar, Ford, Volkswagen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 09:48am EST

Cars are in focus today, as the Detroit Motor Show is looming, with news about Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and Volkswagen. U.S. stock-index futures retreat with most Asian and European shares.



US MARKETS:

-S&P 500 futures down 0.4% to 2,571.50
-Brent futures down 0.8% to $60.97/bbl
-Gold spot little changed to $1,292.97
-US Dollar Index up 0.1% to 95.33


GLOBAL NEWS:

Nissan saga. Carlos Ghosn (Renault) has been a Dutch and non-French tax resident since 2012, according to French newspaper "Libération". In addition, the Japanese authorities reportedly explained their grievances against the businessman to the French government.

The painful one. Fiat Chrysler's bill would reach $650 million to settle the US polluting emissions investigation, according to the NYT ('Reuters' refers to $700 million). Probable verdict today.

Jaguar Land Rover in trouble. The manufacturer is expected to announce today the loss of 5,000 of its 40,000 jobs in the United Kingdom, according to the BBC. This is one of the measures in a major £2.5 billion savings plan to respond to the fall in car markets, particularly in China.

Transatlantic Pact. Some reports indicate that Ford and Volkswagen are negotiating a stronger pact beyond their cooperation in commercial vehicles, which is expected to be unveiled on the sidelines of the Detroit Motor Show, which starts this week. The latest rumours suggest agreements in the fields of autonomous and electric vehicles.

Axa is in the pension business. The insurer has planned to transfer employees from Great Britain to Ireland after Brexit. A transfer was already planned by XL, bought by Axa. Employees will also go from Paris to Dublin.

Contract fulfilled. Airbus confirmed the delivery of 800 aircraft in 2018, for 747 orders. This figure of 800 is a new record for the manufacturer, who ends up very close to his rival Boeing on this count, and a little further on in terms of orders. As has been the case in recent years, December was a crazy month for the teams.

In other news. The German market authority reportedly asked Deutsche Bank to review the files of 20,000 at-risk customers by the end of June. Toyota Motor is forced to recall 1.7 million vehicles for defective airbags. Morgan Stanley and State Street are planning to cut jobs. Tesco and Marks & Spencer publish their quarterly reports. Refinitiv could place its $4 billion Tradeweb platform on the stock market.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.08% 88.7 Real-time Quote.6.81%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.06% 344.3098 Delayed Quote.5.59%
DEUTSCHE BANK -0.34% 7.396 Delayed Quote.6.39%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.60% 23741.46 Delayed Quote.1.97%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.93% 13.758 End-of-day quote.8.48%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.69% 8.655 Delayed Quote.9.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.82% 60.885 Delayed Quote.6.52%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.77% 41.405 Delayed Quote.4.54%
NASDAQ 100 -1.14% 6528.3698 Delayed Quote.3.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.04% 6887.7758 Delayed Quote.3.94%
S&P 500 -0.76% 2565.89 Delayed Quote.2.70%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.71% 95.22 End-of-day quote.-1.52%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.49% 144.38 Delayed Quote.5.44%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.