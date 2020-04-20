GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Oil stocks take a hit

Earnings season. International Business Machines, Philips, Vivendi, Sandvik, Polymetal, Bolloré, Faurecia and IMCD are among companies reporting their results today.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron fell 3.6% and 4.3% respectively in pre-exchange trading due to the sharp drop in crude oil prices.

Halliburton reported today a $1.1 billion impairment charge in the first quarter and said it expects a significant decline in its North American business in the face of falling oil prices.

Disney announces difficult measures. Walt Disney stops paying 100,000 employees to save $500 million a month. These measures are due to take effect this week, as detailed in an article in the Financial Times. The British business daily points out that the group's theme parks and hotels have been closed for about five weeks in Europe and the United States. However, it also points out that such a decision is likely to have a very negative impact on the company's reputation.

Australia is going into an arm wrestling match against the giants of the net. Australia is going to force Google, Facebook and other tech giants to pay press groups. The government plans to introduce a mandatory regulation by July to compensate publishers for the reuse of their content on the Internet. In France, the Competition Authority had earlier this month ordered Google to negotiate in good faith with publishers about their remuneration.

Facebook Gaming? The New York Times understands that Facebook will launch an online gaming service today. This application would essentially concern streaming games.

Amazon still under pressure in France. The group's French warehouses will remain closed until April 22, the time to resolve the dispute between the company and its unions over the health conditions for the continuation of the activity. In addition, Amazon.com is trying to speed up screening in its warehouses to reassure its employees and improve the health conditions criticized by employees on both sides of the Atlantic. The company has begun using thermal imaging cameras in its warehouses to screen workers who may be infected with the coronavirus.

In other news. Leasing company GECAS cancels an order for 69 B737 MAX from Boeing. Alibaba is going to invest 200 BnCNY (about 28.3 Bn$) in cloud infrastructure over 3 years. Alimentation Couche-Tard is putting its project to buy Caltex Australia on the back burner, given the economic context. Novartis to acquire Amblyotech.