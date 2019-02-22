Log in
Romain
Fournier

Journalist
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: SocGen, Kraft, TIM, Nestle

02/22/2019 | 09:27am EST

Nestlé puts an activist in its pocket, and Kraft Heinz profits missed estimates. U.S. stock-index futures rise after gains in European shares and mixed trading in Asia as investors await results from U.S.-China trade talks.




US MARKETS:

-S&P 500 futures up 0.3% to 2,782.50
-Brent futures up 0.1% to $67.16/bbl
-Gold spot up 0.1% to $1,322.72
-US Dollar Index little changed at 96.64

GLOBAL NEWS:

Earnings season. Sika, Edenred, Pearson, Cellnex, ISS, Elekta, Sopra SteriaRoyal Bank of Canada, Magna, WP Carey, Cabot Oil and Wayfair are among companies reporting earnings.

Purge at the SocGen? Rumours follow one another about Société Générale. This time, Bloomberg talks about hundreds or even thousands of fewer jobs in corporate and investment banking. 

Thales sells its GP HSM. Thales sold its general-purpose hardware security modules to Entrust Datacard, a transaction required by antitrust law as part of the acquisition of Gemalto, which is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Major hit. The Kraft Heinz Company went down after the session, after announcing lower than expected results, a reduction in its dividend and a request from the SEC regarding its accounting policy. The title lost up to 20% after the session.

TIM wants to get back on track. Telecom Italia has unveiled an ambitious plan for 2020, and a partnership with Vodafone in 5G. In parallel, TIM is conducting discussions with Open Fiber with a view to a possible merger in fixed networks. The battle continues between Elliott and Vivendi, two of the shareholders, in the background.

Nestlé in peace? The Swiss giant should no longer be bothered by the activist fund Third Point, which seems satisfied with the strategy adopted after reading the letter sent yesterday to its investors. In another domain, Purina, Nestlé's animal division, is investing $115 million in Missouri.

In other news. Barrick Gold is reported to have considered a bid for Newmont Mining, which is currently worth $19 billion. Tesla starts delivering Model 3s to China earlier than expected, but suffered yesterday on the stock market after a consumer association criticized the vehicle's reliability. Baidu has exceeded expectations in terms of turnover, but its profits have fallen. The iconic boss of Nintendo's American division will hand over in April. Pinterest filed a base document to go public in June, based on a valuation of $12 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU 0.37% 171.81 Delayed Quote.7.23%
CABOT OIL & GAS -1.64% 24.54 Delayed Quote.12.89%
CELLNEX TELECOM 0.04% 24.62 End-of-day quote.9.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 25850.63 Delayed Quote.10.96%
EDENRED 5.08% 39.74 Real-time Quote.17.78%
ELEKTA -13.83% 111.5 Delayed Quote.22.83%
ISS 6.38% 211.5 Delayed Quote.9.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.61% 67.36 Delayed Quote.22.72%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.09% 69.48 Delayed Quote.12.22%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 7035.164 Delayed Quote.11.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7459.7078 Delayed Quote.12.87%
PEARSON 0.52% 887.4 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.50% 102.15 Delayed Quote.8.53%
S&P 500 -0.35% 2774.88 Delayed Quote.11.08%
SIKA AG 3.86% 134.6 Delayed Quote.4.01%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.50% 25.36 Real-time Quote.-10.21%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP 17.14% 106.5 Real-time Quote.12.52%
TELECOM ITALIA 2.69% 0.5454 Delayed Quote.9.09%
TESLA -3.74% 291.23 Delayed Quote.-12.49%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.17% 96.61 End-of-day quote.-0.08%
WAYFAIR INC 0.00% 117.28 Delayed Quote.30.20%
WP CAREY INC 0.30% 74.4 Delayed Quote.13.87%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2019
