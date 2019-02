GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: SocGen, Kraft, TIM, Nestle

-S&P 500 futures up 0.3% to 2,782.50-Brent futures up 0.1% to $67.16/bbl-Gold spot up 0.1% to $1,322.72-US Dollar Index little changed at 96.64 Cabot Oil and Wayfair are among companies reporting earnings.Rumours follow one another about Société Générale . This time, Bloomberg talks about hundreds or even thousands of fewer jobs in corporate and investment banking.Thales sold its general-purpose hardware security modules to Entrust Datacard, a transaction required by antitrust law as part of the acquisition of Gemalto, which is expected to be completed by the end of March.Thewent down after the session, after announcing lower than expected results, a reduction in its dividend and a request from the SEC regarding its accounting policy. The title lost up to 20% after the session. Telecom Italia has unveiled an ambitious plan for 2020, and a partnership with Vodafone in 5G. In parallel, TIM is conducting discussions with Open Fiber with a view to a possible merger in fixed networks. The battle continues between Elliott and Vivendi, two of the shareholders, in the background.The Swiss giant should no longer be bothered by the activist fund Third Point, which seems satisfied with the strategy adopted after reading the letter sent yesterday to its investors. In another domain, Purina, Nestlé's animal division, is investing $115 million in Missouri.Barrick Gold is reported to have considered a bid for Newmont Mining, which is currently worth $19 billion. Tesla starts delivering Model 3s to China earlier than expected, but suffered yesterday on the stock market after a consumer association criticized the vehicle's reliability. Baidu has exceeded expectations in terms of turnover, but its profits have fallen. The iconic boss of Nintendo's American division will hand over in April. Pinterest filed a base document to go public in June, based on a valuation of $12 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.