GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Target, Traton, Nordea, Purdue

US MARKETS:
-S&P 500 futures up 0.2% to 2,796.50
-Brent Futures down 0.6% to $65.30/bbl
-Gold spot down 0.2% to $1,284.73
-US Dollar Index up 0.04% to 96.72GLOBAL NEWS:Earnings season.
In the United States, Target
, Ross Stores
, Weibo
and Ciena
. In Europe, Lindt
, Evonik
, Intertek
, Eurofins
, Davide Campari
, Prysmian
, Amplifon
or DBV Technologies
.Ghosn releasable.
The Japanese courts finally accepted the release of Carlos Ghosn (Renault
), against a bond of one billion yen, or about 7.9 million euros. But shortly after the announcement, the Tokyo prosecutors' office appealed.PSA (very) ambitious?
Carlos Tavares, Carlos Ghosn's former right-hand man at Renault and now head of PSA
, has high ambitions, it is a matter of public knowledge. According to some indiscretions obtained by Bloomberg, he contacted counsel to consider mergers or collaborations. Big names have been mentioned: Fiat Chrysler, General Motors or Jaguar Land Rover. The Italian-American, deprived of his emblematic boss and well exposed in the United States, could be a powerful ally. Of course, no one wanted to comment.Traton, decision imminent.
Volkswagen's CFO has indicated that the decision on the listing of the group's truck division, Traton
, will be taken in the coming days. He himself is apparently in favor of this project.Gold and disagreement. Newmont Mining
rejects Barrick Gold's marriage offer but proposes a joint venture in Nevada, a promising territory where both groups have assets. This is not the first time that the two companies have revolved around it: in 2014, the wedding was cancelled at the last minute due to a lack of agreement on governance and the location of the head office.New details about Nordea. Nordea
Bank reportedly processed €700 million of suspicious transactions between 2005 and 2017, according to a Finnish public television report. "The information published today revolves around a series of statements that have already been mentioned in the past and that Nordea has already commented on," the bank said, adding that the suspicious behavior had been reported to the authorities. However, the institution acknowledges that its procedures were not sufficiently strict in the past.In other news. Evonik
will sell its methacrylate plastics division to Advent for €3 billion. Volvo
presents a new fully autonomous and electric bus in Singapore. In the United States, opioid manufacturers in turmoil after rumors of Purdue
Pharma's bankruptcy. Salesforce
is moving backwards after the session after a disappointing outlook. Philip Morris
reduces his forecasts after a legal setback in Canada. Google will ban political advertising before the Canadian election.