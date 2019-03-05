Log in
Romain
Fournier

Journalist
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Target, Traton, Nordea, Purdue

03/05/2019 | 09:09am EST

The Ghosn case experienced a new twist with the release on bail granted to the leader, but immediately attacked by Japanese prosecutors. Bloomberg has learned that PSA may be looking to conduct a major alliance or acquisition transaction. The publication of results continues in Europe and the United States, although the pace is decreasing. U.S. equity-index futures and European stocks rose, while Asian shares closed lower on weaker growth forecasts in China.


US MARKETS:

-S&P 500 futures up 0.2% to 2,796.50
-Brent Futures down 0.6% to $65.30/bbl
-Gold spot down 0.2% to $1,284.73
-US Dollar Index up 0.04% to 96.72

GLOBAL NEWS:

Earnings season. In the United States, Target, Ross Stores, Weibo and Ciena. In Europe, Lindt, Evonik, Intertek, Eurofins, Davide Campari, Prysmian, Amplifon or DBV Technologies.

Ghosn releasable. The Japanese courts finally accepted the release of Carlos Ghosn (Renault), against a bond of one billion yen, or about 7.9 million euros. But shortly after the announcement, the Tokyo prosecutors' office appealed.

PSA (very) ambitious? Carlos Tavares, Carlos Ghosn's former right-hand man at Renault and now head of PSA, has high ambitions, it is a matter of public knowledge. According to some indiscretions obtained by Bloomberg, he contacted counsel to consider mergers or collaborations. Big names have been mentioned: Fiat Chrysler, General Motors or Jaguar Land Rover. The Italian-American, deprived of his emblematic boss and well exposed in the United States, could be a powerful ally. Of course, no one wanted to comment.

Traton, decision imminent. Volkswagen's CFO has indicated that the decision on the listing of the group's truck division, Traton, will be taken in the coming days. He himself is apparently in favor of this project.

Gold and disagreement. Newmont Mining rejects Barrick Gold's marriage offer but proposes a joint venture in Nevada, a promising territory where both groups have assets. This is not the first time that the two companies have revolved around it: in 2014, the wedding was cancelled at the last minute due to a lack of agreement on governance and the location of the head office.

New details about Nordea. Nordea Bank reportedly processed €700 million of suspicious transactions between 2005 and 2017, according to a Finnish public television report. "The information published today revolves around a series of statements that have already been mentioned in the past and that Nordea has already commented on," the bank said, adding that the suspicious behavior had been reported to the authorities. However, the institution acknowledges that its procedures were not sufficiently strict in the past.

In other news. Evonik will sell its methacrylate plastics division to Advent for €3 billion. Volvo presents a new fully autonomous and electric bus in Singapore. In the United States, opioid manufacturers in turmoil after rumors of Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy. Salesforce is moving backwards after the session after a disappointing outlook. Philip Morris reduces his forecasts after a legal setback in Canada. Google will ban political advertising before the Canadian election.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPLIFON 4.40% 17.33 End-of-day quote.23.35%
CIENA CORPORATION 0.09% 42.8 Delayed Quote.26.22%
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA 0.65% 8.465 End-of-day quote.14.62%
DBV TECHNOLOGIES 10.27% 16.8 Real-time Quote.43.17%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.79% 25819.65 Delayed Quote.10.68%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC S.E. -11.00% 354.2 Real-time Quote.22.15%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES 4.70% 26.75 Delayed Quote.17.20%
INTERTEK GROUP -2.87% 5036 Delayed Quote.8.08%
LINDT & SPRUENGLI -0.81% 73800 Delayed Quote.1.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.66% 65.98 Delayed Quote.22.51%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 7150.833349 Delayed Quote.12.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 7577.567257 Delayed Quote.14.47%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 1.86% 34.45 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
NORDEA -4.66% 8.69 Delayed Quote.3.58%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL -0.26% 87.28 Delayed Quote.30.74%
PRYSMIAN -0.53% 17.9 End-of-day quote.6.11%
PSAV INC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
RENAULT -0.63% 59.95 Real-time Quote.10.60%
ROSS STORES -1.33% 93.6 Delayed Quote.14.01%
S&P 500 -0.39% 2792.81 Delayed Quote.11.84%
SALESFORCE.COM -3.67% 158.5 Delayed Quote.15.72%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.37% 72.67 Delayed Quote.10.36%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 96.62 End-of-day quote.-0.07%
VOLVO -0.94% 136.9 Delayed Quote.19.23%
WEIBO CORP (ADR) 0.42% 72.37 Delayed Quote.23.86%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2019
