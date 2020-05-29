GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Trump vs Twitter, Amazon hires, Cisco makes new purchase

Earnings season: Hitachi, Yamaha Motor, Elekta, Isra Vision and Laurent-Perrier are due to report their earnings today.

How dare they? Donald Trump is outraged that Twitter flagged its tweet. He signed a decree to limit the protection of social networks and the latitude they enjoy in moderating their content, but only after a Twitter move that concerned him personally.

Permanent jobs. Amazon.com offers permanent jobs to 125,000 temporary employees. The group no doubt hopes to help silence the criticisms levelled at it for its human relations management during Covid-19 and its high propensity to resort to precarious work.

UPS is charging large retailers. United Parcel Service will apply a "Covid-19" surcharge to companies that have placed heavy demands on it during the crisis to absorb its additional costs. These temporary price increases are usual during periods of network tension, for example during the festive season. The extra cost will apply to traders with large volumes, or who ship bulky parcels.

Volkswagen is working on its partnerships. Volkswagen's supervisory board has approved additional projects within the framework of the alliance with Ford, in electric vehicles and commercial vehicles, without any cross-shareholdings. The two groups also plan to collaborate in the autonomous vehicle. In addition, the German manufacturer is to acquire a 50% stake in the Chinese company Anhui Jianghuai Automobile.

ThousandEyes joins Cisco. Cisco Systems is acquiring the computer security company ThousandEyes for an undisclosed amount, which could reach $1 billion according to rumors. The transaction should be finalized in the fall.

Results in the United States. HP Inc. tumbled yesterday (-12.3%), after disappointing results. Costco Wholesale's sales have held up well lately, but have not been as dynamic as some of its competitors (-2% post session). Salesforce.com is abandoning its annual targets after the publication of its quarterly results (-3.5% post session).

In other news. A buyer is potentially interested in Perfect Holding. Iberia (International Consolidated Airlines) will take over 20% of domestic and medium-haul flights in July. Moody's has downgraded Rolls-Royce's debt to speculative grade. Flutter completed a private placement of just over 8 million shares. Novartis will develop an investigational Covid vaccine with a US university and hospitals.