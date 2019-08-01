Log in
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Ubisoft, Siemens, Apple, Refinitiv

08/01/2019 | 09:27am EDT

New rounds of corporate results, with heavyweights listed today on both sides of the Atlantic, following the Fed's quarter-point rate cut. US stock-index futures advance, after European stocks rose and most Asian shares fell.



US MARKETS:

S&P 500 futures up 0.2% to 3,019.50
Brent Futures up 0.9% to $65.16/bbl
Gold spot down 0.02% to $1,430.53
U.S. Dollar Index up 0.06% to 98.11

GLOBAL NEWS:

Earnings season. Royal Dutch Shell, Rio Tinto, Enel, Axa, Barclays, Assicurazioni Generali, London Stock Exchange, Infineon, Société Générale, Veolia and Arkema are on the agenda. In the United States, Verizon, S&P Global Inc, General Motors, EOG Resources, Intercontinental Exchange or Exelon.

Ubi buys himself a panda. Ubisoft acquires Green Panda Games, a French studio specializing in free-to-play mobile games and "hyper casual" games, including such well-known titles as Bee Factory, Sushi Bar and Terrarium. The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed. Ubisoft will first acquire 70% of the capital, with an option to increase to 100% within four years.

Overview of results. Siemens' annual results will be at the lower end of the forecast range. Zalando raises his forecasts. BMW confirms its expectations. Nomura blazes after her results. Qualcomm misses the consensus, warns, and drops out after the session. MetLife and Prudential reported strong results. Losses in the second quarter after provisions for the Brazilian dam disaster. Fitbit collapsed following a downward revision of its objectives.

US podium. Apple has moved up to second place in U.S. capitalization after Microsoft, after its strong quarterly results. The share price again approached $1,000 billion of capitalization at the beginning of the session on a sharp rise of 5%, but it finally only increased by 2% at the end of the session. The group created by Bill Gates remains on the top step of the podium, completed by Amazon.com.

Refinitiv at the LSE. The London Stock Exchange confirms the repurchase of Refinitiv for $27 billion in shares. The current shareholders of the data provider, Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, will hold 30% of the LSE's capital after the transaction. 

Indian ambitions. Amazon.com has reportedly started negotiations with India's Reliance Industries to take a 26% stake in Reliance Retail, according to the Economic Times. Initial discussions had taken place with Alibaba, but the parties were unable to agree on the valuation.

In other news. The placement of Beyond Meat securities would take place at USD 160 each, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair's boss warned that job cuts will take place in the coming weeks, after estimating that his company has 500 pilots and 400 crew members too many. Turkish Airlines would look at HNA's shares in Virgin Australia. A 4th Chinese C919 completed its inaugural test flight this week. Jeff Bezos sold $1.8 billion of Amazon.com shares. GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are finalizing their joint venture in over-the-counter drugs, which is expected to go public.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.04% 215.35 Delayed Quote.35.06%
AXA 1.09% 23.145 Real-time Quote.21.43%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 26897.06 Delayed Quote.15.16%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 7902.591813 Delayed Quote.25.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.19% 8217.437697 Delayed Quote.24.69%
S&P 500 -1.09% 2986.81 Delayed Quote.20.20%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 4.68% 23.25 Real-time Quote.-20.18%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT -0.83% 74.18 Real-time Quote.6.07%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.48% 98.52 End-of-day quote.1.90%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -3.76% 21.98 Real-time Quote.27.26%

© MarketScreener.com 2019
