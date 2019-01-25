GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Vodafone, Credit Suisse, Starbucks, IBM

Earnings season: AbbVie
, Nextera
, Colgate
, Air Products
, D.R. Horton
and Lear
are among companies reporting earnings.Vodafone slightly below expectations. Vodafone
missed analysts’ estimates by a slight margin for service revenues (€9.79 bn, while estimates at €9.82bn) in the third quarter. The management blamed improvements in Italy and Spain that haven’t yet translated into financial results. Revenue reached €11.00 billionBig loss for Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse
lost about $60 million at the end of 2018 after it was left holding shares in Canada Goose, a North American clothing company that slumped during rising trade tensions between Canada and China, according to people with knowledge of the matter quoted by Bloomberg.Post-Ghosn.
While French car manufacturer Renault
now has a new two-headed executive, the question of the French State's role in its capital in the future is beginning to arise, since it is one of the stumbling blocks with the Japanese members of the Nissan Mitsubishi alliance.A departure to Natixis.
The global head of market sales & financial engineering Asia left the bank, reports Bloomberg, after participating in the strategy that caused the large loss recently announced. The complex structure of Asian derivatives contributed to Natixis' exceptional loss of €260 million.Russian Mountains.
The ups and downs continue for the semiconductor sector, which returned to smiles yesterday with a series of results from American and European companies, in particular Texas Instruments
and STMicroelectronics
. But last night after the closing, the processor giant Intel disappointed, causing a drop in the title of about 7% after the session (Western Digital however took 7% after its own results).Coffee cream.
On the other hand, Starbucks
increased by 2% after the session after some well received figures. The group has confirmed its objectives for the current financial year, which covers 2018 and 2019.Brexit. Jaguar Land Rover
will suspend production for a week in April due to the Brexit-related turmoil. Ford estimated the impact of a Brexit without an agreement on its accounts in 2019 at $800 million. Yesterday, the Airbus
boss sent a warning message to the British political leaders.In other news.
International Business Machines is partnering with insurers in the blockchain. Audi (Volkswagen group) wants to save 15 billion euros by 2022. The Swatch Group has completed its share buyback program. The title of the American energy company PG&E
goes up by 70% after its liability was ruled out in the context of the fires that ravaged California in 2017.