GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Vodafone, Credit Suisse, Starbucks, IBM

01/25/2019 | 09:13am EST

Another solid set of results were published. While the overall figures are solid in the United States, a few ones can cause trouble, as Intel did last night. Meanwhile, businesses are putting pressure on the British government over Brexit.



Earnings season: AbbVie, Nextera, Colgate, Air Products, D.R. Horton and Lear are among companies reporting earnings.

Vodafone slightly below expectations. Vodafone missed analysts’ estimates by a slight margin for service revenues (€9.79 bn, while estimates at €9.82bn) in the third quarter. The management blamed improvements in Italy and Spain that haven’t yet translated into financial results. Revenue reached €11.00 billion

Big loss for Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse lost about $60 million at the end of 2018 after it was left holding shares in Canada Goose, a North American clothing company that slumped during rising trade tensions between Canada and China, according to people with knowledge of the matter quoted by Bloomberg.

Post-Ghosn. While French car manufacturer Renault now has a new two-headed executive, the question of the French State's role in its capital in the future is beginning to arise, since it is one of the stumbling blocks with the Japanese members of the Nissan Mitsubishi alliance.

A departure to Natixis. The global head of market sales & financial engineering Asia left the bank, reports Bloomberg, after participating in the strategy that caused the large loss recently announced. The complex structure of Asian derivatives contributed to Natixis' exceptional loss of €260 million.

Russian Mountains. The ups and downs continue for the semiconductor sector, which returned to smiles yesterday with a series of results from American and European companies, in particular Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics. But last night after the closing, the processor giant Intel disappointed, causing a drop in the title of about 7% after the session (Western Digital however took 7% after its own results).

Coffee cream. On the other hand, Starbucks increased by 2% after the session after some well received figures. The group has confirmed its objectives for the current financial year, which covers 2018 and 2019.

Brexit. Jaguar Land Rover will suspend production for a week in April due to the Brexit-related turmoil. Ford estimated the impact of a Brexit without an agreement on its accounts in 2019 at $800 million. Yesterday, the Airbus boss sent a warning message to the British political leaders.

In other news. International Business Machines is partnering with insurers in the blockchain. Audi (Volkswagen group) wants to save 15 billion euros by 2022. The Swatch Group has completed its share buyback program. The title of the American energy company PG&E goes up by 70% after its liability was ruled out in the context of the fires that ravaged California in 2017.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS 0.22% 156.5 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
AIRBUS SE 1.66% 95.35 End-of-day quote.13.85%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY -0.24% 62.2 Delayed Quote.4.75%
D.R. HORTON 2.68% 38.3 Delayed Quote.10.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 24553.24 Delayed Quote.5.25%
LEAR CORPORATION 2.32% 149 Delayed Quote.21.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 61.095 Delayed Quote.13.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 6702.5469 Delayed Quote.5.19%
NEXTERA ENERGY INC 0.50% 180.28 Delayed Quote.3.72%
RENAULT 5.18% 61.32 Real-time Quote.6.87%
S&P 500 0.14% 2642.33 Delayed Quote.5.26%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.54% 64.74 Delayed Quote.3.15%
STMICROELECTRONICS 10.16% 13.765 End-of-day quote.12.55%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 6.91% 102.09 Delayed Quote.1.05%
VODAFONE GROUP -4.19% 137.71 Delayed Quote.-5.79%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2019



