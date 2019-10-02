Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GLORY : Announcement regarding the Acquisition of Cash Payment Solutions GmbH, a German Fintech company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:19pm EDT

Release

October 3, 2019

GLORY LTD.

On October 2, 2019, GLORY LTD. (GLORY) today announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement（'SPA'） to acquire 53% of shares in Cash Payment Solutions GmbH ('CPS'), which develops and provides online cash settlement platforms under the brands 'Barzahlen' and 'viacash'.

NOTE

1. Purpose of this acquisition

GLORY has been investing actively in a business model to realize the 'new management system of cash circulation' in line with our 'Long-term Vision 2028'.

One of the factors for the global trend towards cashless payments has been high costs of handling cash. On the other hand, cash still remains an important means of payment. GLORY has been providing several solutions for various industries to make their operations more efficient. We believe, by realizing efficient cash circulation across society beyond the border between bank branches and retail shops, we can make the cost of cash handling even lower.

CPS's business model will contribute to realizing GLORY's idea of 'the establishment of new management system of cash circulation'. We also believe that CPS will add new value to GLORY's traditional business of providing cash handling solutions. For these reasons, GLORY has decided to acquire the shares in CPS.

The completion of this transaction is subject to clearance from the relevant regulatory authorities in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

2. CPS's business

CPS provides a comprehensive cash settlement platform in Europe centered in Germany through POS registers in retail shops.

This enables users to deposit and withdraw cash and make cash payments for e-commerce and utility bills at nearby supermarkets or drug stores by just showing a barcode which CPS issues to them without the need to visit an ATM or a shop of the service provider. CPS's service can be used across Germany at more than 12,000 places mainly operated by major retailers.

The associated retailor shops can enjoy benefits such as reducing cash collection costs, attracting more shoppers, receiving commissions, etc. The associated banks can provide cash deposit and withdrawal services more cost effectively than via ATMs or bank branches. E-commerce providers can attract consumers who prefer cash settlement.

The CPS management, who set up and have been leading the business with unparalleled abilities and enthusiasm, will continue to manage the company focusing on expanding the business and network in Europe.

3. Outline of CPS

(1) Company name Cash Payment Solutions GmbH
(trading under the brand names Barzahlen (in Germany) and
viacash (outside of Germany)
(2) Headquaters Berlin, Germany
(3) Names and titles of representatives Managing Director: Sebastian Seifert
Managing Director: Achim Bönsch
Managing Director: Andreas Veller
(4) Business Development and provision of online cash settlement platform
(5) Date of establishment August 1, 2010
(6) Website www.barzahlen.de

3. Timetable

(1) Date of signing of SPA: October 2, 2019
(2) Date of completion: TBC (after regulatory clearance, etc.)

About GLORY LTD.

GLORY LTD., headquartered in Himeji, Japan, is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of money handling machines and systems. GLORY provides a variety of products such as money handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines, automatic service equipment, and cash management solutions that are built on its leading-edge recognition/identification and mechatronics technology. Committed to meet society's wide-ranging needs, GLORY serves the financial, retail, vending machine, amusement and gaming industries in over 100 countries around the world. GLORY employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information about GLORY, please visit GLORY's group website at https://corporate.glory-global.com/.

Contact

Information in this document is current on the date of the announcement and subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 00:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:10pFireEye and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Look to Expand Strategic Partnership
BU
09:10pFREY THER :  Frequency Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
09:09pPORT OF TAURANGA : welcomes Upper North Island Supply Chain Study's second report
PU
09:09pINPEX : Sells All Interests in Frade Oil Field in Brazil(PDF 83KB)
PU
09:08pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Canada Goose, Meredith Corporation, and MacroGenics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:06pBiotechnology firm ADC pulls listing amid latest IPO market jitters
RE
08:58pAIRBUS : U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs
RE
08:54pANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF THE OFFER PURSUANT TO LI & FUNG LIMITED'S INVITATION TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING US$750,000,000 5.250 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 13 MAY 2020 (ISIN : Xs0507147725; common code: 050714772) to tender for purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding notes
PU
08:52pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of SmileDirectClub, Inc. Investors
BU
08:49pMESOBLAST : Raises A$75 Million
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on Airbus planes, French cheese, Scotch whisky
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
4TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group