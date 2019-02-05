Log in
GLORY : FY2018 3rd Quarter Financial Results

02/05/2019 | 11:50pm EST

This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

February 6, 2019

Company Name:

GLORY LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Code number:

6457

URL:

http://corporate.glory-global.com/

Representative:

Hirokazu Onoe

President & Representative Director

Contact person:

Yukihiro Fujikawa

Tokyo (1st Section)

Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

TEL +81-79-297-3131

Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report:

February 13, 2019

Scheduled date of dividend payments:

Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material:

Yes

Holding of quarterly earnings presentation:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2017

(Millions of yen)

(%)

166,804 3.0

161,959 1.5

(Millions of yen)

(%)

11,522 (1.5)

11,701 (13.3)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

11,294

13.7

9,933

(8.6)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

  • 6,489 15.0

  • 5,641 (15.9)

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended December 31, 2018: Nine months ended December 31, 2017:

¥8,567 million [ (8.5) %] ¥9,366 million [ %]

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income per share

Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2017

(Yen)

104.50

88.52

(Yen)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ownership equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of December 31, 2018

As of March 31, 2018

(Millions of yen)

319,539 302,825

(Millions of yen)

187,997 192,165

(%)

57.6

62.0

(Yen)

3,050.29 3,003.62

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of December 31, 2018:

¥184,208 million

As of March 31, 2018:

¥187,780 million

2. Dividends

(Record date)

Dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

Year ended March 31, 2018 Year ending March 31, 2019

(Yen)

(Yen)

31.00

31.00

(Yen)

(Yen)

51.00

(Yen)

82.00

Year ending March 31, 2019 (forecast)

33.00

64.00

(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: None

The year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018: Ordinary dividends of ¥31.00, 100th anniversary commemorative dividends of ¥20.00

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share

Full year

(Millions of yen)

(%)

240,000

5.6

(Millions of yen)

(%)

20,000

2.0

(Millions of yen)

(%)

20,000

13.9

(Millions of yen)

(%)

12,000

21.3

(Yen)

193.23

(Note) Revisions to the latest consolidated financial forecast: None

Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation):

None

  • (2) Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:Yes

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

  • (a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:

  • (b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):

  • (c) Changes in accounting estimates:

  • (d) Restatements:

None None None None

(4) Total number of shares issued (common stock)

  • (a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)As of December 31, 2018:

    As of March 31, 2018:

    68,638,210 shares 68,638,210 shares

  • (b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the periodAs of December 31, 2018:

    As of March 31, 2018:

    7,865,887 shares 5,931,205 shares

  • (c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 62,101,417 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2017: 63,732,064 shares

(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board

Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of December 31, 2018: 381,836 shares, As of March 31, 2018: 189,164 shares)

(Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors.

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 04:49:07 UTC
