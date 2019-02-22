Log in
GLORY : FY2018 3rd Quarter Financial Results

0
02/22/2019 | 12:45am EST

This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

February 6, 2019

Company Name:

GLORY LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Code number:

6457

URL:

http://corporate.glory-global.com/

Representative:

Hirokazu Onoe

President & Representative Director

Contact person:

Yukihiro Fujikawa

Tokyo (1st Section)

Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

TEL +81-79-297-3131

Scheduled filing date of Quarterly Securities Report:

February 13, 2019

Scheduled date of dividend payments:

Preparation of quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory material:

Yes

Holding of quarterly earnings presentation:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2017

(Millions of yen)

(%)

166,804 3.0

161,959 1.5

(Millions of yen)

(%)

11,522 (1.5)

11,701 (13.3)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

11,294

13.7

9,933

(8.6)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

  • 6,489 15.0

  • 5,641 (15.9)

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended December 31, 2018: Nine months ended December 31, 2017:

¥8,567 million [ (8.5) %] ¥9,366 million [ %]

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income per share

Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2017

(Yen)

104.50

88.52

(Yen)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ownership equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of December 31, 2018

As of March 31, 2018

(Millions of yen)

319,539 302,825

(Millions of yen)

187,997 192,165

(%)

57.6

62.0

(Yen)

3,050.29 3,003.62

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of December 31, 2018:

¥184,208 million

As of March 31, 2018:

¥187,780 million

2. Dividends

(Record date)

Dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

Year ended March 31, 2018 Year ending March 31, 2019

(Yen)

(Yen)

31.00

31.00

(Yen)

(Yen)

51.00

(Yen)

82.00

Year ending March 31, 2019 (forecast)

33.00

64.00

(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: None

The year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018: Ordinary dividends of ¥31.00, 100th anniversary commemorative dividends of ¥20.00

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share

Full year

(Millions of yen)

(%)

240,000

5.6

(Millions of yen)

(%)

20,000

2.0

(Millions of yen)

(%)

20,000

13.9

(Millions of yen)

(%)

12,000

21.3

(Yen)

193.23

(Note) Revisions to the latest consolidated financial forecast: None

Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation):

None

  • (2) Application of accounting methods specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:Yes

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

  • (a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:

  • (b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):

  • (c) Changes in accounting estimates:

  • (d) Restatements:

None None None None

(4) Total number of shares issued (common shares)

  • (a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)As of December 31, 2018:

    As of March 31, 2018:

    68,638,210 shares 68,638,210 shares

  • (b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the periodAs of December 31, 2018:

    As of March 31, 2018:

    7,865,887 shares 5,931,205 shares

  • (c) Average number of shares (cumulative from the beginning of the period)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 62,101,417 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2017: 63,732,064 shares

(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board

Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of December 31, 2018: 381,836 shares, As of March 31, 2018: 189,164 shares)

(Note) Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements, (2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 5 of the Attachment.

Attachment

Contents

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements .............................................................................................. 5

(1) Operating Results ............................................................................................................................................................................ 5

(2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements ..................................................................................... 5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ...................................................... 6

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ............................................................................................................................................

6

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................................................

8

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income .................................................................................................................................

8

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ........................................................................................................

9

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................................................................................

10

Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern .........................................................................................................................

10

Notes for Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ...........................................................................................

10

Application of Accounting Methods Specific to Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ........................

10

Segment Information ......................................................................................................................................................................

10

4

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Statements

  • (1) Operating Results

    In the nine months ended December 31, 2018, the Japanese economy showed a continuing trend of gradual recovery driven by a pickup in personal consumption due to improvements in the environments of employment and personal incomes, and an increase in capital investment against a backdrop of improvement in corporate earnings. The global economy also maintained its trend of recovery, despite the outlook for the United States and Europe remained uncertain because of factors such as the trade issues between the United States and China and the U.K.'s decision to leave the EU. In Asia, the economy was firm overall despite an economic slowdown emerging in China.

    Under these conditions, in the first year of its three-year 2020 Medium-Term Management Plan, which started in April 2018, the Glory Group carried out business development under its basic policies of "building foundations for realizing sustainable business management," "strengthening collaboration with various partners to solve social issues," and "realizing higher productivity and robust corporate constitution that directly generate outcome."

    As a result, net sales in this nine-month period totaled ¥166,804 million (up 3.0% year on year). Of this, sales of merchandise and finished goods were ¥116,237 million (up 4.3% year on year) and sales from maintenance services were ¥50,566 million (up 0.2% year on year). Operating income was ¥11,522 million (down 1.5% year on year), ordinary income was ¥11,294 million (up 13.7% year on year) due to a large decrease in foreign exchange losses, and net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,489 million (up 15.0% year on year).

    Results of operations in each business segment are as follows.

    Financial market

    Sales of this segment's main product, "open teller systems" were strong and sales of "coin and banknote recyclers" for tellers were also robust due to our capturing of replacement demand.

    As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥40,749 million (up 9.2% year on year) and operating income was ¥4,843 million (up 96.8% year on year).

    Retail and transportation market

    Sales of this segment's main product, "coin and banknote recyclers" for cashiers such as for convenience stores were strong and sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" for the cash-in-transit market were also robust.

    As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥37,398 million (up 19.4% year on year) and operating income was ¥3,264 million (up 22.2% year on year).

    Amusement market

    Sales of this segment's main products such as "card systems" were steady due to our capturing of replacement demand and sales of "pachinko prize dispensing machines" for pachinko parlors were strong. On the other hand, sales of peripheral devices such as pachinko ball counters were sluggish.

    As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥15,875 million (down 3.2% year on year) and operating income was ¥1,576 million (up 23.4% year on year).

    Overseas market

    Sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions were favorable in Europe. However, in the United States, sales of "sales proceeds deposit machines" -CI series- for the retail industry were sluggish, and similarly for Asia, sales of "banknote recyclers" -RBG series- for financial institutions were slow in China. Meanwhile, sales of "banknote deposit modules" for ATMs, which are OEM products, were steady.

    As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥70,460 million (down 6.1% year on year) and operating income was ¥2,835 million (down 50.0% year on year) due to deterioration in product mix and temporary production adjustments at an overseas manufacturing subsidiary, etc.

    In the "Other" business segment, net sales were ¥2,321 million (up 21.1% year on year) and operating loss was ¥997 million (vs. operating loss of ¥375 million in the corresponding period of the previous year).

    All amounts in this section do not include consumption taxes.

  • (2) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements

    No changes have been made to the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2019 that were announced on May 10, 2018.

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 05:44:04 UTC
