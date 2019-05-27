|
GLORY : FY2018 Financial Results
05/27/2019 | 12:04am EDT
GLORY LTD. (6457)
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
Company Name:
GLORY LT D .
May 10, 2019
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo (1st Section)
Code Number:
6 4 5 7
URL:
https://corporate.glory-global.com/
Representative:
Motozumi Miwa
President & Representative Director
Contact person:
Yukihiro Fujikawa
Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters
TEL +81-79-297-3131
Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
June 21, 2019
Scheduled date of dividend payments:
June 24, 2019
Scheduled filing date of Annual Securities Report:
June 24, 2019
Preparation of earnings supplementary explanatory material:
Yes
Holding of earnings presentation:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
Year ended
235,762
3.7
20,576
4.9
20,575
17.2
12,256
23.9
March 31, 2019
Year ended
227,361
2.1
19,615
(3.7)
17,553
2.0
9,892
(4.7)
March 31, 2018
(Note) Comprehensive income
Year ended March 31, 2019:
Year ended March 31, 2018:
|
Net income per
|
Return on equity
Ordinary income
Operating income
share
income per share
to total assets
to net sales
(Yen)
(Yen)
(%)
(%)
|
|
Year ended
198.71
―
6.5
6.6
|
|
March 31, 2019
Year ended
155.96
―
5.3
5.7
|
|
March 31, 2018
(Reference) Income or loss from investments accounted for by the equity method
Year ended March 31, 2019:
|
¥(56) million
Year ended March 31, 2018:
¥― million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Ownership equity ratio
Net assets per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
As of March 31, 2019
318,228
193,257
59.5
|
|
302,825
192,165
62.0
3,003.62
|
As of March 31, 2019:
¥189,238 million
|
(3) Consolidated Cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from investing
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
activities
financing activities
at end of period
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Year ended
24,300
(11,388)
(361)
75,149
March 31, 2019
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total dividends
Dividend
Dividends to
(Record date)
First
Second
Third
Year-end
Annual
payout ratio
net assets ratio
|
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(%)
Year ended
―
31.00
―
51.00
82.00
5,186
52.6
2.8
March 31, 2018
Year ended
―
31.00
―
33.00
64.00
3,949
32.2
2.1
March 31, 2019
Year ending
March 31, 2020
―
32.00
―
32.00
64.00
39.5
|
(Note) The year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018: Ordinary dividends of ¥31.00, 100th anniversary commemorative dividends of ¥20.00
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net income
|
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
|
per share
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
Six months ending
109,000
(0.5)
5,500
(21.6)
5,300
(23.3)
2,500
(34.6)
40.53
September 30, 2019
Full year
230,000
(2.4)
17,000
(17.4)
16,500
(19.8)
10,000
(18.4)
162.13
Notes:
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None
-
Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements
(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):
None
(c) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(d) Restatements:
None
(Note) For more information, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policy" on page 17 of the Attachment.
(3) Total number of shares issued (common shares)
(a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2019:
68,638,210 shares
As of March 31, 2018:
68,638,210 shares
(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2019:
7,865,917 shares
As of March 31, 2018:
5,931,205 shares
(c) Average number of shares
Year ended March 31, 2019:
61,679,523 shares
Year ended March 31, 2018:
63,432,643 shares
(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of March 31, 2019: 380,898 shares, As of March 31, 2018: 189,164 shares)
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
Year ended
153,382
7.2
11,811
14.4
14,490
20.2
11,216
12.7
March 31, 2019
Year ended
143,145
1.8
10,327
(4.3)
12,053
(6.6)
9,957
(3.0)
March 31, 2018
Net income per share
Fully diluted net income
(Yen)
(Yen)
|
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Ownership equity ratio
Net assets per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Yen)
As of March 31, 2019
253,649
|
|
68.9
2,895.00
As of March 31, 2018
240,182
|
|
73.0
2,804.93
As of March 31, 2019:
¥174,833 million
|
(Note) Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others (4) Future Outlook" on page 8 of the Attachment.
Attachment
1. Overview of Operating Results and Others ..............................................................................................................
6
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ........................................................................................................................
6
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year........................................................................................................................
7
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year ..................................................................................................................................
7
(4)
Future Outlook................................................................................................................................................................................
8
2. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standard .............................................................................................
8
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ........................................................................
9
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheet ...........................................................................................................................................................
9
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................................................................
11
Consolidated Statement of Income .................................................................................................................................................
11
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .......................................................................................................................
12
(3)
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity................................................................................................................................
13
(4)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..........................................................................................................................................
15
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements...................................................................................................................................
17
Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern.........................................................................................................................
17
Segment Information ......................................................................................................................................................................
17
Per Share Information.....................................................................................................................................................................
19
Significant Subsequent Events .......................................................................................................................................................
19
