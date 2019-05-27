GLORY : FY2018 Financial Results

GLORY LTD. (6457) (TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Notes:

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes (b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a): None (c) Changes in accounting estimates: None (d) Restatements: None

(Note) For more information, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policy" on page 17 of the Attachment.

(3) Total number of shares issued (common shares)

(a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2019: 68,638,210 shares As of March 31, 2018: 68,638,210 shares (b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2019: 7,865,917 shares As of March 31, 2018: 5,931,205 shares (c) Average number of shares Year ended March 31, 2019: 61,679,523 shares Year ended March 31, 2018: 63,432,643 shares

(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of March 31, 2019: 380,898 shares, As of March 31, 2018: 189,164 shares)

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)