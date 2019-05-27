Log in
GLORY : FY2018 Financial Results

05/27/2019 | 12:04am EDT

GLORY LTD. (6457)

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

This is a translation of the original Japanese text of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019." Should there be any discrepancy between any part of this translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Company Name:

GLORY LT D .

May 10, 2019

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo (1st Section)

Code Number:

6 4 5 7

URL:

https://corporate.glory-global.com/

Representative:

Motozumi Miwa

President & Representative Director

Contact person:

Yukihiro Fujikawa

Executive Officer; Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

TEL +81-79-297-3131

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 21, 2019

Scheduled date of dividend payments:

June 24, 2019

Scheduled filing date of Annual Securities Report:

June 24, 2019

Preparation of earnings supplementary explanatory material:

Yes

Holding of earnings presentation:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded downward.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Year ended

235,762

3.7

20,576

4.9

20,575

17.2

12,256

23.9

March 31, 2019

Year ended

227,361

2.1

19,615

(3.7)

17,553

2.0

9,892

(4.7)

March 31, 2018

(Note) Comprehensive income

Year ended March 31, 2019:

¥13,820 million [ 31.5 %]

Year ended March 31, 2018:

¥10,506 million [220.7 %]

Net income per

Fully diluted net

Return on equity

Ordinary income

Operating income

share

income per share

to total assets

to net sales

(Yen)

(Yen)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Year ended

198.71

6.5

6.6

8.7

March 31, 2019

Year ended

155.96

5.3

5.7

8.6

March 31, 2018

(Reference) Income or loss from investments accounted for by the equity method

Year ended March 31, 2019:

¥(56) million

Year ended March 31, 2018:

¥ million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ownership equity ratio

Net assets per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

As of March 31, 2019

318,228

193,257

59.5

3,133.54

As of March 31, 2018

302,825

192,165

62.0

3,003.62

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of March 31, 2019:

¥189,238 million

As of March 31, 2018:

¥187,780 million

1

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

(3) Consolidated Cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from investing

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

activities

financing activities

at end of period

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Year ended

24,300

(11,388)

(361)

75,149

March 31, 2019

Year ended

14,585

(8,609)

(23,574)

62,375

March 31, 2018

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total dividends

Dividend

Dividends to

(Record date)

First

Second

Third

Year-end

Annual

payout ratio

net assets ratio

(annual)

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(%)

Year ended

31.00

51.00

82.00

5,186

52.6

2.8

March 31, 2018

Year ended

31.00

33.00

64.00

3,949

32.2

2.1

March 31, 2019

Year ending

March 31, 2020

32.00

32.00

64.00

39.5

(forecast)

(Note) The year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018: Ordinary dividends of ¥31.00, 100th anniversary commemorative dividends of ¥20.00

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

per share

of parent

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

Six months ending

109,000

(0.5)

5,500

(21.6)

5,300

(23.3)

2,500

(34.6)

40.53

September 30, 2019

Full year

230,000

(2.4)

17,000

(17.4)

16,500

(19.8)

10,000

(18.4)

162.13

2

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies associated with revisions of accounting standards, etc.:

Yes

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a):

None

(c) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(d) Restatements:

None

(Note) For more information, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policy" on page 17 of the Attachment.

(3) Total number of shares issued (common shares)

(a) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2019:

68,638,210 shares

As of March 31, 2018:

68,638,210 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2019:

7,865,917 shares

As of March 31, 2018:

5,931,205 shares

(c) Average number of shares

Year ended March 31, 2019:

61,679,523 shares

Year ended March 31, 2018:

63,432,643 shares

(Note) In addition to the number of treasury shares at the end of the period, there also existed Company shares owned by the "Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust Account" and "Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust Account." (As of March 31, 2019: 380,898 shares, As of March 31, 2018: 189,164 shares)

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(The percentages show the changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Year ended

153,382

7.2

11,811

14.4

14,490

20.2

11,216

12.7

March 31, 2019

Year ended

143,145

1.8

10,327

(4.3)

12,053

(6.6)

9,957

(3.0)

March 31, 2018

Net income per share

Fully diluted net income

per share

(Yen)

(Yen)

Year ended

181.86

March 31, 2019

Year ended

156.97

March 31, 2018

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Ownership equity ratio

Net assets per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

As of March 31, 2019

253,649

174,833

68.9

2,895.00

As of March 31, 2018

240,182

175,358

73.0

2,804.93

(Reference) Ownership equity

As of March 31, 2019:

¥174,833 million

As of March 31, 2018:

¥175,358 million

3

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

(Note) Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

(Note) Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special items (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements such as operational forecasts contained in this report are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which the Company regards as legitimate, and are not promises regarding the achievement of forecasts. Actual performance may differ greatly from these forecasts due to various present and future factors. For the assumptions and other related matters concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others (4) Future Outlook" on page 8 of the Attachment.

4

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Attachment

Contents

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others ..............................................................................................................

6

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ........................................................................................................................

6

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year........................................................................................................................

7

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year ..................................................................................................................................

7

(4)

Future Outlook................................................................................................................................................................................

8

2. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standard .............................................................................................

8

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ........................................................................

9

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet ...........................................................................................................................................................

9

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................................................................

11

Consolidated Statement of Income .................................................................................................................................................

11

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .......................................................................................................................

12

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity................................................................................................................................

13

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..........................................................................................................................................

15

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements...................................................................................................................................

17

Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern.........................................................................................................................

17

Segment Information ......................................................................................................................................................................

17

Per Share Information.....................................................................................................................................................................

19

Significant Subsequent Events .......................................................................................................................................................

19

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 04:03:08 UTC
