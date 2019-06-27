GLORY : Notice of Partial Revision of Consolidated of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (184KB)

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) June 24, 2019

News Release

Company name: GLORY LTD. Representative: Motozumi Miwa, President Headquarters: 3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji, Hyogo, JAPAN Securities Code: 6457 Stock Exchange: Tokyo (1st Section)

Notice of Partial Revision of Consolidated of Financial Results

for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]

GLORY LTD. hereby announces that there were certain items that require revisions in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (published on May 10, 2019.) The revisions are shown in the tables below with the sections that have been changed underlined.

1. Reason for the revision

The revisions are required to be made due to the discovery of items that require revisions in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]. These revisions have no effect on the consolidated results of operations and the consolidated financial condition.

2. Details of the revisions

Attachment

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto