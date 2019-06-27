GLORY : Notice of Partial Revision of Consolidated of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (184KB)

Log in
GLORY : Notice of Partial Revision of Consolidated of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

06/27/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) June 24, 2019

News Release

Company name:

GLORY LTD.

Representative:

Motozumi Miwa, President

Headquarters:

3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji,

Hyogo, JAPAN

Securities Code:

6457

Stock Exchange:

Tokyo (1st Section)

Notice of Partial Revision of Consolidated of Financial Results

for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]

GLORY LTD. hereby announces that there were certain items that require revisions in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (published on May 10, 2019.) The revisions are shown in the tables below with the sections that have been changed underlined.

1. Reason for the revision

The revisions are required to be made due to the discovery of items that require revisions in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]. These revisions have no effect on the consolidated results of operations and the consolidated financial condition.

2. Details of the revisions

Attachment

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Segment Information, etc.
    3. Information on sales, income (loss), assets and other items by reportable segment
    • (continued on next page) ---

1

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

(Before revision)

Previous Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts

reported on

Financial

Retail and

Amusement

Overseas

Other

Total

Reconcilia-

the

(Note: 1)

tion

consolidate

transportatio

Total

market

market

market

d financial

n market

statements

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

53,970

43,216

20,570

106,758

224,515

2,845

227,361

-

227,361

(2) Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

or transfers

Total

53,970

43,216

20,570

106,758

224,515

2,845

227,361

-

227,361

Segment profit (Note: 2)

4,043

3,476

1,331

11,167

20,018

(403)

19,615

-

19,615

Segment assets

43,057

35,465

19,310

142,179

240,012

1,785

241,798

61,154

302,953

(Note: 3)

Others

(1) Depreciation and

amortization

2,062

1,728

1,163

4,355

9,309

140

9,450

-

9,450

(Note: 4)

(2) Amortization of

-

-

-

3,922

3,922

-

3,922

-

3,922

goodwill

(3)Increase in

property, plant and

equipment and

2,010

1,739

831

4,097

8,678

142

8,820

-

8,820

intangible assets

(Note: 5)

(After revision)

Previous Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts

reported on

Financial

Retail and

Amusement

Overseas

Other

Total

Reconcilia-

the

(Note: 1)

tion

consolidate

transportatio

Total

market

market

market

d financial

n market

statements

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

53,970

43,216

20,570

106,758

224,515

2,845

227,361

-

227,361

(2) Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

or transfers

Total

53,970

43,216

20,570

106,758

224,515

2,845

227,361

-

227,361

Segment profit (Note: 2)

4,043

3,476

1,331

11,167

20,018

(403)

19,615

-

19,615

Segment assets

43,472

35,750

19,208

141,504

239,936

1,734

241,670

61,154

302,825

(Note: 3)

Others

(1) Depreciation and

amortization

2,062

1,728

1,163

4,355

9,309

140

9,450

-

9,450

(Note: 4)

(2) Amortization of

-

-

-

3,922

3,922

-

3,922

-

3,922

goodwill

(3)

Investments in

entities accounted

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

for using equity

method

(4)

Increase in

property, plant and

equipment and

2,010

1,739

831

4,097

8,678

142

8,820

-

8,820

intangible assets

(Note: 5)

2

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

(Before revision)

Current Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts

reported on

Financial

Retail and

Amusement

Overseas

Other

Total

Reconcilia-

the

(Note: 1)

tion

consolidate

transportatio

Total

market

market

market

d financial

n market

statements

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

56,636

51,985

20,511

103,287

232,421

3,341

235,762

-

235,762

(2) Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

or transfers

Total

56,636

51,985

20,511

103,287

232,421

3,341

235,762

-

235,762

Segment profit (Note: 2)

6,764

4,611

1,959

8,761

22,097

(1,521)

20,576

-

20,576

Segment assets

48,768

46,424

21,185

138,293

254,672

3,227

257,900

60,328

318,228

(Note: 3)

Others

(1) Depreciation and

amortization

1,977

1,524

955

4,306

8,763

181

8,945

-

8,945

(Note: 4)

(2) Amortization of

-

-

-

3,622

3,622

-

3,622

-

3,622

goodwill

(3) Increase in

property, plant and

equipment and

2,270

1,817

737

3,320

8,145

178

8,324

-

8,324

intangible assets

(Note: 5)

(After revision)

Current Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts

reported on

Financial

Retail and

Amusement

Overseas

Other

Total

Reconcilia-

the

(Note: 1)

tion

consolidate

transportatio

Total

market

market

market

d financial

n market

statements

Net sales

(1) Sales to customers

56,636

51,985

20,511

103,287

232,421

3,341

235,762

-

235,762

(2) Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

or transfers

Total

56,636

51,985

20,511

103,287

232,421

3,341

235,762

-

235,762

Segment profit (Note: 2)

6,764

4,611

1,959

8,761

22,097

(1,521)

20,576

-

20,576

Segment assets

47,452

45,587

21,027

137,758

251,825

6,074

257,900

60,328

318,228

(Note: 3)

Others

(1) Depreciation and

amortization

1,977

1,524

955

4,306

8,763

181

8,945

-

8,945

(Note: 4)

(2) Amortization of

-

-

-

3,622

3,622

-

3,622

-

3,622

goodwill

(3)

Investments in

entities accounted

-

-

-

-

-

2,925

2,925

-

2,925

for using equity

method

(4)

Increase in

property, plant and

equipment and

2,270

1,817

737

3,320

8,145

178

8,324

-

8,324

intangible assets

(Note: 5)

# # #

3

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)

About GLORY LTD.

GLORY LTD., headquartered in Himeji, Japan, is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of money handling machines and systems. GLORY provides a variety of products such as money handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines, automatic service equipment, and cash management solutions that are built on its leading- edge recognition/identification and mechatronics technology. Committed to meet society's wide-ranging needs, GLORY serves the financial, retail, vending machine, amusement and gaming industries in over 100 countries around the world. GLORY employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information about GLORY, please visit GLORY Group website at

http://www.glory-global.com/

Contact:

Yukihiro Fujikawa

Executive Officer

Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters

Tel: +81-79-297-3131

4

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 03:20:07 UTC
