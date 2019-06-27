|
GLORY : Notice of Partial Revision of Consolidated of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (184KB)
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) June 24, 2019
News Release
|
Company name:
|
GLORY LTD.
|
Representative:
|
Motozumi Miwa, President
|
Headquarters:
|
3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome, Himeji,
|
|
Hyogo, JAPAN
|
Securities Code:
|
6457
|
Stock Exchange:
|
Tokyo (1st Section)
Notice of Partial Revision of Consolidated of Financial Results
for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]
GLORY LTD. hereby announces that there were certain items that require revisions in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (published on May 10, 2019.) The revisions are shown in the tables below with the sections that have been changed underlined.
1. Reason for the revision
The revisions are required to be made due to the discovery of items that require revisions in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]. These revisions have no effect on the consolidated results of operations and the consolidated financial condition.
2. Details of the revisions
Attachment
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
-
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Segment Information, etc.
3. Information on sales, income (loss), assets and other items by reportable segment
-
-
(continued on next page) ---
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
(Before revision)
Previous Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reported on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
Retail and
|
Amusement
|
Overseas
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reconcilia-
|
the
|
|
|
(Note: 1)
|
tion
|
consolidate
|
|
transportatio
|
Total
|
|
|
market
|
market
|
market
|
|
|
|
d financial
|
|
n market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Sales to customers
|
53,970
|
43,216
|
20,570
|
106,758
|
224,515
|
2,845
|
227,361
|
-
|
227,361
|
(2) Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
or transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
53,970
|
43,216
|
20,570
|
106,758
|
224,515
|
2,845
|
227,361
|
-
|
227,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit (Note: 2)
|
4,043
|
3,476
|
1,331
|
11,167
|
20,018
|
(403)
|
19,615
|
-
|
19,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment assets
|
43,057
|
35,465
|
19,310
|
142,179
|
240,012
|
1,785
|
241,798
|
61,154
|
302,953
|
(Note: 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Depreciation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amortization
|
2,062
|
1,728
|
1,163
|
4,355
|
9,309
|
140
|
9,450
|
-
|
9,450
|
(Note: 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Amortization of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,922
|
3,922
|
-
|
3,922
|
-
|
3,922
|
goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment and
|
2,010
|
1,739
|
831
|
4,097
|
8,678
|
142
|
8,820
|
-
|
8,820
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note: 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(After revision)
Previous Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reported on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
Retail and
|
Amusement
|
Overseas
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reconcilia-
|
the
|
|
|
|
(Note: 1)
|
tion
|
consolidate
|
|
|
transportatio
|
Total
|
|
|
|
market
|
market
|
market
|
|
|
|
d financial
|
|
|
n market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Sales to customers
|
53,970
|
43,216
|
20,570
|
106,758
|
224,515
|
2,845
|
227,361
|
-
|
227,361
|
(2) Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
or transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
53,970
|
43,216
|
20,570
|
106,758
|
224,515
|
2,845
|
227,361
|
-
|
227,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit (Note: 2)
|
4,043
|
3,476
|
1,331
|
11,167
|
20,018
|
(403)
|
19,615
|
-
|
19,615
|
Segment assets
|
43,472
|
35,750
|
19,208
|
141,504
|
239,936
|
1,734
|
241,670
|
61,154
|
302,825
|
(Note: 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Depreciation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amortization
|
2,062
|
1,728
|
1,163
|
4,355
|
9,309
|
140
|
9,450
|
-
|
9,450
|
|
(Note: 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Amortization of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,922
|
3,922
|
-
|
3,922
|
-
|
3,922
|
|
goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Investments in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entities accounted
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
for using equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment and
|
2,010
|
1,739
|
831
|
4,097
|
8,678
|
142
|
8,820
|
-
|
8,820
|
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note: 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
(Before revision)
Current Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reported on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
Retail and
|
Amusement
|
Overseas
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reconcilia-
|
the
|
|
|
(Note: 1)
|
tion
|
consolidate
|
|
transportatio
|
Total
|
|
|
market
|
market
|
market
|
|
|
|
d financial
|
|
n market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Sales to customers
|
56,636
|
51,985
|
20,511
|
103,287
|
232,421
|
3,341
|
235,762
|
-
|
235,762
|
(2) Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
or transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
56,636
|
51,985
|
20,511
|
103,287
|
232,421
|
3,341
|
235,762
|
-
|
235,762
|
Segment profit (Note: 2)
|
6,764
|
4,611
|
1,959
|
8,761
|
22,097
|
(1,521)
|
20,576
|
-
|
20,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment assets
|
48,768
|
46,424
|
21,185
|
138,293
|
254,672
|
3,227
|
257,900
|
60,328
|
318,228
|
(Note: 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Depreciation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amortization
|
1,977
|
1,524
|
955
|
4,306
|
8,763
|
181
|
8,945
|
-
|
8,945
|
(Note: 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Amortization of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,622
|
3,622
|
-
|
3,622
|
-
|
3,622
|
goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment and
|
2,270
|
1,817
|
737
|
3,320
|
8,145
|
178
|
8,324
|
-
|
8,324
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note: 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(After revision)
Current Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reported on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
Retail and
|
Amusement
|
Overseas
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reconcilia-
|
the
|
|
|
|
(Note: 1)
|
tion
|
consolidate
|
|
|
transportatio
|
Total
|
|
|
|
market
|
market
|
market
|
|
|
|
d financial
|
|
|
n market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Sales to customers
|
56,636
|
51,985
|
20,511
|
103,287
|
232,421
|
3,341
|
235,762
|
-
|
235,762
|
(2) Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
or transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
56,636
|
51,985
|
20,511
|
103,287
|
232,421
|
3,341
|
235,762
|
-
|
235,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit (Note: 2)
|
6,764
|
4,611
|
1,959
|
8,761
|
22,097
|
(1,521)
|
20,576
|
-
|
20,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment assets
|
47,452
|
45,587
|
21,027
|
137,758
|
251,825
|
6,074
|
257,900
|
60,328
|
318,228
|
(Note: 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Depreciation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amortization
|
1,977
|
1,524
|
955
|
4,306
|
8,763
|
181
|
8,945
|
-
|
8,945
|
|
(Note: 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Amortization of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,622
|
3,622
|
-
|
3,622
|
-
|
3,622
|
|
goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Investments in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entities accounted
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,925
|
2,925
|
-
|
2,925
|
|
for using equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment and
|
2,270
|
1,817
|
737
|
3,320
|
8,145
|
178
|
8,324
|
-
|
8,324
|
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note: 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# # #
(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
About GLORY LTD.
GLORY LTD., headquartered in Himeji, Japan, is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of money handling machines and systems. GLORY provides a variety of products such as money handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines, automatic service equipment, and cash management solutions that are built on its leading- edge recognition/identification and mechatronics technology. Committed to meet society's wide-ranging needs, GLORY serves the financial, retail, vending machine, amusement and gaming industries in over 100 countries around the world. GLORY employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information about GLORY, please visit GLORY Group website at
http://www.glory-global.com/
Contact:
Yukihiro Fujikawa
Executive Officer
Executive General Manager, Finance Headquarters
Tel: +81-79-297-3131
Disclaimer
|
|