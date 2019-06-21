Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GLORY : The 73rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:30am EDT

The Notice of the 73rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was sent out on May 31, 2019. However, in the light of speedy information provision to our shareholders, we have voluntarily disclosed the Notice ahead of the scheduled mail-out.

Electronic Voting System

We have adopted electronic proxy voting system for institutional investors (the ICJ system) sponsored by Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Past Shareholders' Meetings

The 72nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Open

The 71st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Open

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 08:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48aACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : sells properties to pay for share of Fourways Mall
AQ
04:45aTARGET : Celebrate Disney and Pixar's ‘Toy Story 4' with Target Exclusives and Free Family Fun
PU
04:45aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
04:45aGLOBALDATA : Regaining relevance a must for Monsoon Accessorize brands
PU
04:45a6-16 Infinitus Standardized Operation Awareness Day again highlights the importance of standardizing operations
PR
04:41aFoxconn picks chip-unit head for chairman, as Gou seeks Taiwan presidency
RE
04:40aHANJIN KAL : Delta equity investment deepens ties to joint venture partner Korean Air
AQ
04:40aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
04:40aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:39aENTERPRISES NEED TO ADAPT TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY TO ADDRESS INCREASINGLY COMPLEX BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT : Mindtree Tech Beacon 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS : RYANAIR : Transaction in Own Shares
4RENAULT : Renault, Nissan Join With Waymo -- WSJ
5UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About