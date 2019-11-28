GLX Holding: Interim report for the third quarter 2019

Oslo, 28 November 2019 - GLX Holding AS today announces its financial results for third quarter ending 30 September 2019. Highlights: * Order intake ended at NOK 711m, up 6% from NOK 673m in the third quarter last year. * Total revenue ended at NOK 722m, up 7% from NOK 673m in the third quarter last year. * Adjusted EBITDA was NOK 122m, up 8% from NOK 113m in the third quarter 2018. The effect of IFRS16 reclassifications of financial lease agreements on EBITDA in Q3-2019 is NOK 9.5m. No IFRS16 adjustments have been made to historical figures. * Operating cash flow was NOK 50m, down from NOK 61m in the third quarter last year. Subsequent events: * On 14th October Glamox launched a cash tender offer to acquire all the shares in the leading polish lighting solutions provider ES-SYSTEM S.A. * On 1st October Glamox signed an agreement for the sale of real estate in Germany as part of the ongoing restructuring in the GMO value chain. The transaction is expected to give a net cash flow effect of EUR 5m (NOK 50m) Please find attached the full interim report for the third quarter 2019. Contact email: ir_glx@glamox.com

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oslo Børs ASA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 20:47:06 UTC