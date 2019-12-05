GLX Holding: results of Glamox' tender offer for all shares in ES-SYSTEM S.A.

Oslo (Norway), 5 December 2019 - Reference is made to the stock exchange releases on 13 October and 14 October 2019 where GLX Holding announced that Glamox had entered into an agreement with the main shareholders of the Polish lighting solutions provider ES-SYSTEM S.A. ('ES-SYSTEM' or the 'Company'), jointly holding 69.32 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company, and subsequently announced a cash tender offer (the 'Tender Offer') to the shareholders in ES-SYSTEM to acquire all the shares in the Company. The subscription period in the Tender Offer expired on 4 December 2019. According to the results of the Tender Offer, the total number of subscriptions represent approximately 98.21 per cent of all the shares and votes in ES-System. All other conditions to completion of the Tender Offer including regulatory approvals by the relevant competition authorities are concluded. The transaction is expected to be completed on or about 10 December 2019. For more information, please contact: ir_glx@glamox.com

