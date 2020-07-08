GM Financial to Release Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Management will record remarks addressing the results. This recording, along with the presentation slides and press release, will be posted to the Company’s website. Materials can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.
Future earnings dates
The company’s subsequent quarterly earnings announcement dates are:
Q3 2020 – November 5, 2020
Q4 2020 – February 10, 2021
About GM Financial
General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.
