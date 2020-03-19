Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GM Mexico to halt operations at San Luis Potosi plant from March 20-April 13

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 07:41pm EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe

General Motors Co said on Thursday that it will suspend operations at its plant in Mexico's San Luis Potosi state from March 20 to April 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pU.S. Senate to seek deal on $1 trillion coronavirus economic aid package
RE
08:24pGlobal economy already in recession on coronavirus devastation - Reuters poll
RE
08:19pFormer Uber self-driving head Levandowski agrees to plea deal over Google secrets
RE
08:18pDollar rampage spurs forex interventions, talk of big G7 move
RE
08:06p'How did things end up like this?' America's newly unemployed grapple with coronavirus fallout
RE
07:58pTODD STAPLES : Texas oil, gas supplies stable in ongoing viral crisis
PU
07:48pTOM COLE : Cole Applauds President Trump after Announcement of Filling SPR to Capacity
PU
07:41pGM Mexico to halt operations at San Luis Potosi plant from March 20-April 13
RE
07:38pCISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : Cast Steel Replaceable Links for use in Steel Eccentrically Braced Frames
PU
07:19pSellers' Amazon loans at risk as company limits warehouses to essential goods
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla suspends production at U.S. vehicle factory due ..
2U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
3BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
4PEUGEOT : RENAULT BOARD TO MEET, DISCUSS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: sources
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group