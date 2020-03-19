GM Mexico to halt operations at San Luis Potosi plant from March 20-April 13

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
GM Mexico to halt operations at San Luis Potosi plant from March 20-April 13
0
03/19/2020 | 07:41pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
General Motors Co said on Thursday that it will suspend operations at its plant in Mexico's San Luis Potosi state from March 20 to April 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29p
U.S. Senate to seek deal on $1 trillion coronavirus economic aid package
RE
08:24p
Global economy already in recession on coronavirus devastation - Reuters poll
RE
08:19p
Former Uber self-driving head Levandowski agrees to plea deal over Google secrets
RE
08:18p
Dollar rampage spurs forex interventions, talk of big G7 move
RE
08:06p
'How did things end up like this?' America's newly unemployed grapple with coronavirus fallout
RE
07:58p
TODD STAPLES
: Texas oil, gas supplies stable in ongoing viral crisis
PU
07:48p
TOM COLE
: Cole Applauds President Trump after Announcement of Filling SPR to Capacity
PU
07:41p
GM Mexico to halt operations at San Luis Potosi plant from March 20-April 13
RE
07:38p
CISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION
: Cast Steel Replaceable Links for use in Steel Eccentrically Braced Frames
PU
07:19p
Sellers' Amazon loans at risk as company limits warehouses to essential goods
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla suspends production at U.S. vehicle factory due ..
2
U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
3
BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS
: sources
4
PEUGEOT
: RENAULT BOARD TO MEET, DISCUSS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: sources
5
KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.
: Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
More news
HOT NEWS
SYSCO CORPORATION
+18.79%
Sysco Corp. Up Nearly 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP.
+24.09%
Simon Property Up Nearly 21%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk
LYFT, INC.
+28.97%
Lyft : Uber shares soar after CEO says enough cash to ride out coronavirus crisis
JOULES GROUP PLC
+57.00%
Joules : Fashion retailer Joules cancels dividend, sees lower traffic due to virus
CREST NICHOLSON HOLD.
-22.75%
Crest Nicholson : UK builder Crest cancels dividend, draws down credit
BROADCOM INC.
+15.83%
Broadcom Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2015 -- Data Talk
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Video
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Master