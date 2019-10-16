Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GM, UAW reach tentative deal to end strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 12:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A union strike sign is stuck in the fence outside the GM Flint Truck Assembly in Flint

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative deal for a new four-year labor deal, moving the sides closer to ending the month-long strike that had drawn the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump and potential Democratic rivals in the 2020 presidential election.

The deal is subject to approval by the union's national GM council during its meeting on Thursday and then must still be ratified by the wider membership, the UAW said in a statement. The strike continues at least until Thursday's meeting.

If the council approves the deal, it would decide whether to end the strike at that point or continue until the wider membership votes.

“The number one priority of the national negotiation team has been to secure a strong and fair contract that our members deserve,” UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, director of the union's GM department, said in a statement. He said the union would not release details of the agreement until after the Thursday meeting.

GM officials did not have an immediate comment.

Shares of GM were up 2.4% at $37.14 on Wednesday afternoon.

The strike began on Sept. 16, with about 48,000 hourly workers of the UAW union at GM seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of profit and protection of healthcare benefits. Other issues included the fate of plants GM has indicated it may close, and the use of temporary workers.

The Center for Automotive Research in Michigan has estimated the strike's weekly costs to GM and the UAW strike fund at $450 million and $12 million, respectively.

Details of GM's last offer emerged over the weekend and included an increase of its proposed ratification bonus by $1,000 to $9,000. GM also proposed 3% pay raises in the second and fourth year of the four-year-contract and 3% and 4% lump sum payments in the first and fourth year respectively. It agreed to make temporary workers with three years of service permanent and give those workers a $3,000 ratification bonus.

If the deal is approved by the workers, the union will next begin negotiations with Ford Motor Co or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, covering many of the same issues regarding healthcare costs, job security and the use of temporary workers. The UAW previously agreed to temporary contract extensions with both automakers while it focused on GM.

A successful ratification is not a sure thing as workers during the 2015 talks initially rejected a deal with FCA before eventually approving a deal that had been tweaked after further negotiations.

This year's talks have been overshadowed by a widening federal investigation into corruption at the union.

However, UAW officials and striking workers on the picket lines said their focus in the dispute with GM was on jobs, pay equity and fairness for workers who made concessions in 2009 to help GM through its government-led bankruptcy.

The strike became a canvas on which Trump and his Democratic would-be rivals in the 2020 campaign could project their appeals to workers in the swing states of the industrial Midwest.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.04% 12.2 End-of-day quote.-4.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Ben Brockschmidt Awarded Friend of Infrastructure Award
BU
12:24pGlobal Industrial Gases Market 2019-2023| 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
12:23pVIDEO : Phunware to Attend and Present at Omnichannel Insight Summit
PU
12:23pTHOMSON REUTERS : Investment in UK's legaltech sector more than doubled to £61m in 2018 | Thomson Reuters
PU
12:23pTHOMSON REUTERS : HighQ now allows customers to offer scalable and repeatable collaboration and process management solutions to clients, business users | Thomson Reuters
PU
12:23pSEARS : Get Your Free Flu Shot* and Rewards at Kmart® Pharmacy
PU
12:23pBANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : The Banque Cantonale de Genève places new Swiss franc-denominated Additional Tier 1 Bonds
PU
12:23pVENATOR MATERIALS : to promote additive that can improve thermal conductivity of plastics at K 2019
PU
12:22pWINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
12:20pLIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2019 Monthly Update
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
4Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
5Factbox - How are businesses preparing for a 'no-deal Brexit'?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group