Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GM and UAW union to continue talks on Monday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 10:08pm EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

(Reuters) - General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday after they were unable to agree on a contract over the weekend, the union said.

"The parties worked all weekend addressing the complex issues before them, but have not reached a tentative agreement yet. Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement," UAW said on Sunday.

UAW members went on strike at GM on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading U.S. automaker's profit and protection of their healthcare benefits.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.51% 37.42 Delayed Quote.11.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58pChina's Caixin Manufacturing PMI Jumped to 51.4 in September
DJ
10:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign firms optimistic about China's market
PU
10:38pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Media Release - Government's Total Debts And Liabilities
PU
10:30pForever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
10:23pDebt-choked Malaysia dithers on $1 billion train project with Singapore
RE
10:14pChina September factory activity shrinks for fifth month - official PMI
RE
10:14pCHINA SEPTEMBER FACTORY ACTIVITY SURPRISES, EXPANDS FASTEST IN 19 MONTHS : Caixin PMI
RE
10:13pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA intensifies foreign relation with US
PU
10:09pSajid Javid pledges infrastructure spending on roads, buses and broadband
RE
10:08pGM and UAW union to continue talks on Monday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THOMSON RESOURCES : Annual Report 2019
2RUMBLEON : Why Can't I Sell My Truck? Hidden Hurdles You Probably Don't Know About
3DOWNER EDI LIMITED : DOWNER EDI : Retirement of Director
4RIO TINTO PLC : Rio Tinto Ends Plans for Canada Iron-Ore Unit Sale, IPO -Source
5CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : Second Interim Report 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group