Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GM and UAW union to continue talks on new labor deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:13am EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

(Reuters) - General Motors Co and United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will continue talks on a new labor deal on Monday, as a strike by the union's members enters its third week.

UAW members went on strike on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading U.S. automaker's profit and protection of their healthcare benefits.

"Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement," said UAW, a union that represents the automaker's 48,000 striking hourly workers in the United States.

GM said it would continue the talks aimed at reaching an agreement that "builds a stronger future for its employees and business".

The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007.

The UAW has been careful about deploying strikes to gain leverage in bargaining since a 54-day walkout that occurred in Flint, Michigan, in 1998 that cost GM more than $2 billion and accelerated the loss of UAW-GM jobs.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.51% 37.42 Delayed Quote.11.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aThomas Cook customers may face two-month delay for refunds - watchdog
RE
03:38aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Quarterly non-financial accounts for the Institutional Sectors
PU
03:35aSouth African rand weaker as investors seek shelter in dollar
RE
03:34aOil major Total closes purchase of Anadarko's Mozambique LNG asset
RE
03:32aUK shares little changed, GSK gains
RE
03:29aEXCLUSIVE : Fintech firm Revolut to hire 3500 staff in global push with Visa
RE
03:28aChina says China-US 'decoupling' would harm both sides
RE
03:18aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel Friday, 27 September 2019
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
3RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
4Oil prices fall as China's economic outlook still weak
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group