GM appeals directly to employees as strike losses pile up

10/11/2019 | 10:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Striking union workers walk the picket line outside the GM Flint Truck Assembly in Flint

DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co took the unusual step of appealing directly to employees in a blog post on Friday that laid out the terms of the automaker's latest offer aimed at ending a month-long strike.

While emphasizing GM's commitment to the collective bargaining process, the letter, signed by Gerald Johnson, executive vice-president for global manufacturing, circumvents United Auto Workers (UAW) leadership and points to frustration at a lack of progress on ending a conflict that has already cost the company more than $1 billion.

The UAW strike began on Sept. 16, with the union's 48,000 members seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of profits and protection of healthcare benefits. Credit Suisse estimated the loss could hit about $1.5 billion.

As part of its revised offer, GM boosted the amount it plans to invest in the United States to about $9 billion from its previous offer of $7 billion, a source familiar with the offer said.

Of the new total, $7.7 billion would be invested directly in GM plants, with the rest going to joint ventures including a potential battery plant near the Lordstown, Ohio, factory that has been idled, the source said.

GM said the offer also includes increased compensation through wages and one-time payments, preserving industry-leading healthcare benefits without increasing workers' costs, enhanced profit sharing with unlimited upside and a higher ratification bonus than the $8,000 previously offered.

For temporary workers, GM said its offer would create a path to permanent employment and include a ratification bonus.

"The strike has been hard on you, your families, our communities, the company, our suppliers and dealers," GM's letter read, saying the latest offer increased compensation and promised a path to full-time jobs for temporary workers.

"We have advised the union that it's critical that we get back to producing quality vehicles for our customers. ... Our offer builds on the winning formula we have all benefited from over the past several years."

A UAW spokesman declined to comment on the new offer.

In a Thursday letter to UAW leaders, GM urged the union to agree to around-the-clock negotiations to try reach a deal, while the union insisted in its own letter on dealing with five specific issues first before it responded to the broader proposal made to the union negotiators Monday.

GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra met Wednesday with UAW President Gary Jones and lead GM negotiator Terry Dittes to urge a faster response by the union to the company's last offer.

One of the five issues the committees are discussing is the fate of four U.S. factories that GM has indicated could close; another is future technological changes to production, according to the UAW letter. Dittes said he did not know when the issues would be resolved, suggesting a final deal may not be close.

UAW workers are concerned that as GM shifts to more electric vehicles it will require fewer workers, and that workers in battery production plants may earn less than those at existing transmission plants.

Reuters previously reported GM told the UAW it could build a new battery plant near the now-shuttered Lordstown factory, and assemble an electric truck at its Detroit Hamtramck plant.

On Sunday, the UAW said the talks took a "turn for the worse" and on Tuesday the union urged GM to boost U.S. vehicle production. Union workers are angry about production of trucks and sport-utility vehicles in Mexico.

The UAW's membership is largely in the Midwest, in states that could be critical to both sides in the 2020 presidential election, so the strike has drawn the attention of Republican President Donald Trump, his rivals seeking the Democratic nomination, and U.S. lawmakers. They have urged GM to build more vehicles in the United States and shift work from Mexico.

(Source corrects how much GM is investing overall and directly in its U.S. plants in paragraphs 4 and 5)

(Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and David Gregorio)

By Ben Klayman and David Shepardson
