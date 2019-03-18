Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GM considers options for its Lyft stake following IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:46pm EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

DETROIT (Reuters) - As Lyft Inc cruises toward an initial public offering this month, one of the big winners will be General Motors Co, whose stake in the ride-hailing firm could be worth as much as $1.27 billion.

GM is not talking about its plans for that investment, and investors polled by Reuters, owning a collective 35.7 million shares, do not have a consensus view.

Some believe the No. 1 U.S. automaker should hold on to it for strategic reasons, while others want the money returned to shareholders through buybacks or a special dividend.

"Unless GM can leverage its investment in Lyft to accelerate its own robo-taxi ambitions with Cruise, we believe it would be appropriate to cash out its stake to repurchase its own under-valued shares," said Michael Razewski, a partner with Douglas C. Lane & Associates, which owned about 2.6 million GM shares at the end of 2018.

Cruise Automation is GM's self-driving car unit.

Lyft on Monday launched the investor "roadshow" for the March 29 IPO, and it said it to sell Class A shares at $62 to $68 a share.

GM owns more than 18.6 million Class A shares, according to the Lyft filing, meaning its investment at the outset could be worth $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. GM invested $500 million in Lyft in January 2016.

With a 180-day lock-up period during which GM cannot sell and the expected April IPO of larger rival Uber Technologies Inc further stoking interest in the ride-hailing sector, the value could subsequently rise.

GM spokesman Tom Henderson said the automaker is happy with its Lyft stake, but declined to discuss future plans for the shares. Lyft spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna had no comment.

Several shareholders would like to see GM sell the stake and use the proceeds to repurchase shares or pay a special dividend.

"If I want to buy Lyft, I'll go do it myself," said Scott Schermerhorn, managing principal with Granite Investment Advisors, which owns more than 210,000 GM shares. "Take the proceeds and invest it in something that's core to their business or give it back to shareholders."

However, Jacques Elmaleh, portfolio manager with Steinberg Global Asset Management, with almost 24,000 GM shares at the end of 2018, said it is too early to write off the relationship.

"I'd be inclined that they hold onto it and see how it plays out," he said.

Some of GM's larger investors - the United Auto Workers retiree healthcare benefits trust, hedge fund manager David Einhorn and T. Rowe Price Group Inc - declined to comment. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc did not respond to a request for comment.

GM's former president, Dan Ammann, joined Lyft's board as the companies eyed developing networks of self-driving cars together. However, there have been few signs of cooperation. Ammann - who now leads Cruise - left the Lyft board in June 2018.

Analysts have speculated GM will eventually sell shares in Cruise or spin it off, and the incentive plan disclosed last month for Ammann pointed toward a possible IPO.

Kyle Martin, analyst with Westwood Holdings, which owns more than 30,000 GM shares, would just as soon see GM sell the Lyft stake and use that money in Cruise.

"That's a meaningful amount of money that could certainly help them close the gap with Waymo and put them even further ahead of Ford," he said, referring to technology leader Alphabet's Waymo and GM rival Ford Motor Co.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.17% 1188.24 Delayed Quote.13.71%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.66% 8.57 Delayed Quote.12.03%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.24% 37.98 Delayed Quote.13.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17pAsian shares flat as Fed looms, May's Brexit deal in chaos
RE
11:16pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Muted, Awaiting Upcoming Fed Meeting
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:57pU.S. states probing Hyundai, Kia over vehicle fires - Connecticut AG
RE
10:52pMalaysia's February consumer prices seen falling 0.3 perfect year on year
RE
10:49pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia curbs family influence in Binladin group shake-up
RE
10:31pMalaysian PM Mahathir says some state-owned entities may be listed
RE
10:15pOil hovers near 2019 highs on OPEC-led supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
10:08pSingapore's Golden Gate partners Hanwha to invest in Southeast Asian startups
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe
4U.S. Chip Makers Fear Trap in a Trade Deal With China -- 3rd Update
5Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Swedbank AB Investors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.