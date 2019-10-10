Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GM's third-quarter China vehicle sales down 17.5%, as U.S. automakers cede ground

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees work on Baojun RS-5 cars at a final assembly plant operated by General Motors Co and its local joint-venture partners in Liuzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co's July to September vehicle sales in China fell 17.5%, as the U.S. automaker was hurt by a slowing economy amid the Sino-U.S. trade war and by heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment.

GM delivered 689,531 vehicles in China in the third quarter this year, according to a company statement. The drop for the quarter ended September 30 marks the fifth straight quarterly sales decline for GM in China, the world's biggest auto market.

It delivered 2.26 million vehicles in the first nine months this year, according to Reuters calculation.

As GM and Ford Motor Co's China sales extend declines, U.S. car companies' share of total China passenger vehicles sales fell to 9.5% in the first eight months of this year from 10.7% in the year-ago period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Over the same period, German car makers' share has risen to 23.8% from 21.6% and Japanese auto makers' to 21.7% from 18.3%.

In China, GM has a joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp, in which the Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac are made. It also has another venture, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, in which they make no-frills minivans and have started to make higher-end cars.

GM, the second biggest international automaker in China by sales, sold 3.64 million units in China last year, down from 4.04 units in 2017.

Sales of GM's affordable brand Baojun dropped 34.9% for the latest quarter, while sales of the mass-market Buick fell 20.6%. But luxury brand Cadillac's sales jumped 10.9%.

Annual industry car sales in China fell last year for the first time since the 1990s, and they are expected to fall this year too. Sales dropped 6.9% in August from the same month a year prior, CAAM said.

An official at the association said last month that in the next three years the industry could see "low or small negative growth".

CAAM is set to announce September sales next week.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and John Ruwitch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION 2.01% 23.91 End-of-day quote.-12.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aBANK OF FINLAND : Museum's autumn programme offers key economic issues, banknote counterfeiting and some history
PU
04:17aEgypt's annual urban consumer inflation decreased to 4.8% in Sept from 7.5% in Aug -CAPMAS
RE
04:13aWorld Bank sees Egypt economy growing 5.8% in 2019/20
RE
04:12aLVMH eases fears over Hong Kong hit, lifting luxury stocks
RE
04:12aIndia pursues China-led trade deal despite domestic opposition
RE
04:11aMERGERS : AMO SR approved the merger of the undertakings UNIPETROL, a.s., and Fontee, s.r.o.
PU
04:11aCENTRAL BANK OF ARMENIA : Astana Financial Services Authority and Central Bank of Armenia sign Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in financial services supervision
PU
04:10aSterling dips to one-month low against the euro ahead of UK-Ireland talks
RE
04:04aU.S. TO ISSUE LICENSES FOR SUPPLY OF NON-SENSITIVE GOODS TO HUAWEI : Nyt
RE
04:04aChina urges U.S. to halt pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips warns that trade tariffs will mean 2019 margin goal miss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : PM: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Nine Months of 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group