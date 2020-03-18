GM studying if automaker could support production of medical equipment

Log in
03/18/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

General Motors Co confirmed on Wednesday it is considering how it could support production of medical equipment like ventilators that may be needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

GM chief executive Mary Barra spoke to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow about the issue after the Detroit automaker announced it will suspend North American production through March 30. Kudlow told Fox News on Wednesday that he had spoken to one automaker looking at producing ventilators.

GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the automaker "is working to help find solutions for the nation during this difficult time and has offered to help, and we are already studying how we can potentially support production of medical equipment like ventilators."

"That's the kind of can-do spirit that we are hearing and seeing," Kudlow said.

GM could face significant hurdles before it could build a complex piece of medical equipment like a ventilator and it is unclear how long it would take to do so, however.

Countries around the world have raised concerns about potential shortages of the ventilators needed to treat critically ill patients suffering from coronavirus. Running in the thousands of dollars per unit, ventilators are used to help people with respiratory difficulties to breathe.

During World War Two, GM and other automakers retooled auto plants to build tanks, planes and other military equipment and weapons, earning Detroit the nickname the "Arsenal of Democracy."

As the coronavirus spread across China in February, a number of manufacturers in China including Apple Inc partner Foxconn and SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co Ltd, a joint venture automaker formed by GM and two Chinese partners, said they had set up production lines to make masks and medical clothing.

By David Shepardson
