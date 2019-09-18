Log in
GM to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers in Canada: CNBC

09/18/2019 | 01:41pm EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

(Reuters) - General Motors Co plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at United States plants during the United Auto Workers strike, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The news comes three days after about 48,000 hourly workers went on strike across GM facilities in the United States. (https://cnb.cx/2kjGkLE)

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.35% 38.18 Delayed Quote.14.47%
