GM urges UAW to agree to 'around-the-clock' bargaining

10/10/2019 | 09:58pm EDT
UAW workers strike at the Bowling Green facility

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co late on Thursday urged the United Auto Workers union to agree to around-the-clock bargaining to try to resolve a 25-day U.S. strike that has cost the company more than $1 billion in profits, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The largest U.S. automaker expressed frustration after presenting the union with a comprehensive new contract offer on Monday without getting a formal counteroffer.

The UAW said in a letter earlier on Thursday that work to resolve issues by five committees must be completed first before it will make a comprehensive counterproposal.

"We should engage in bargaining over all issues around-the-clock to get an agreement," wrote GM Vice President Scott Sandefur in the Thursday letter to the UAW.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.52% 34.66 Delayed Quote.2.06%
