GME : – (1) ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018; AND (2) ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative audited figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 5 140,631 157,121 Cost of services (127,581) (129,214) Gross profit 13,050 27,907 Other income 132 328 Administrative and other expenses (23,893) (28,439) Finance costs (89) (94) Loss before income tax 6 (10,800) (298) Income tax 7 941 (1,364) Loss and total comprehensive expenses for the year attributable to the owners of the Company (9,859) (1,662) Loss per share - Basic and diluted (HK cents) 9 (1.97) (0.34)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7,752 9,150 Deferred tax assets 308 - 8,060 9,150 Current assets Contract assets 25,395 - Amounts due from customers for contract work - 546 Trade and other receivables 10 25,622 68,207 Pledged bank deposits 8,097 8,000 Current tax recoverable 1,497 1,951 Cash and cash equivalents 20,089 26,665 80,700 105,369 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 6,147 11,153 Bank borrowing, secured - 3,946 Obligations under finance leases 273 178 6,420 15,277 Net current assets 74,280 90,092 Total assets less current liabilities 82,340 99,242 Non-current liabilities Obligations under finance leases 705 524 Deferred tax liabilities - 922 705 1,446 NET ASSETS 81,635 97,796 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 12 4,982 5,000 Reserves 76,653 92,796 TOTAL EQUITY 81,635 97,796

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. GENERAL GME Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 January 2016, as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 of the Cayman Islands. The registered office and principal place of business of the Company are located at 4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, P.O. Box 10240, Grand Cayman KY1-1002, Cayman Islands and Room 1001-2, 10/F, 148 Electric Road, Hong Kong, respectively. The shares of the Company (the "Shares") were listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange on 22 February 2017. The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is principally engaged in the provision of underground construction services.

2. ADOPTION OF HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs") (a) Adoption of new/revised HKFRSs - effective 1 January 2018

The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") has issued a number of new HKFRSs and amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's financial statements:

Annual Improvements to Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle Amendments to HKFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers Amendments to HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Clarifications to HKFRS 15) HK(IFRIC)-Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Except as described below, the application of the new HKFRSs and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for current and prior years and/or disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

A. HKFRS 9 - Financial instruments

HKFRS 9 replaces HKAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018, bringing together all three aspects of the accounting for financial instruments: (1) classification and measurement; (2) impairment and (3) hedge accounting.

The adoption of HKFRS 9 from 1 January 2018 has resulted in changes in accounting policies of the Group and the amounts recognised in the consolidated financial statements.

(i) Classification and measurement of financial instruments

The management of the Group considers that its financial assets are classified at amortised cost and no material impact to the consolidated financial statement on 1 January 2018.

The accounting policies would be applied to the Group's financial assets at amortised cost at follow:

Financial assets at amortised cost are subsequently measured using the effective interest rate method. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in profit or loss. Any gain on derecognition is recognised in profit or loss.

The following table summarises the original measurement categories under HKAS 39 and the new measurement categories under HKFRS 9 for each class of the Group's financial assets as at 1

January 2018:

Carrying amount as atCarrying amount as atFinancial assetsOriginal classification under HKAS 39

New classification under HKFRS 9

1 January 2018 under HKAS 39 HK$'000

1 January 2018 under HKFRS 9 HK$'000

Contract assets*

N/A

Recognised under HKFRS 15 and subjected to impairment provisions under HKFRS 9

23,139 23,139

Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents Pledged bank deposits

Loans and receivables Loans and receivables Loans and receivables

Amortised cost Amortised cost Amortised cost

44,389 44,389

26,665 26,665

8,000 8,000

* The amount under amounts due from customers for contract work and retention receivables has been reclassified to contract assets upon the adoption of the HKFRS 15.

There was no impact on the amounts recognised in relation to these assets from the application of HKFRS 9.

The adoption of HKFRS 9 has no material impact on the Group's accounting policies related to financial liabilities and no standalone derivatives and financial liabilities designated as at fair value through profit or loss as at 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018.